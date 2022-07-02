It may seem like a contradiction, but we’ve never felt such relief as when we got the news of a local disaster declaration issued by the Parker County judge.
The declaration is part of a local state of disaster, reverberating from a months-long drought that has contributed to numerous wildfires across the state, including the 11,500-acre fire still burning in Palo Pinto County.
The emergency declaration, and prohibition of discharge of fireworks, by private citizens, went into effect for 60 hours beginning Tuesday, June 28. The emergency and prohibition orders were then sent to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office seeking an extension of the ban until July 5.
In hindsight, the fireworks prohibition might seem like the easiest call in the world to make for our county. But once you examine how the process works, there’s actually a lot more hoops local governments have to jump through in order to control such matters.
For example, county burn bans are under a completely different set of statutes — which is why all it usually takes is a vote in commissioners court, or an OK by the fire marshal on a day-to-day basis to temporarily halt the ban. When it comes to fireworks, however, those are state regulated.
A read of the fine print in the most recent Parker County disaster declaration notes a 60-hour window. That marks a start clock during which the county’s request is sent to the governor’s office to either ratify or deny.
Thankfully, Abbott granted that request roughly six hours before the temporary ban would have expired, which gave commissioners the option to extend the fireworks ban to match that of the burn ban, in effect until Sept. 6. That was approved Friday morning.
The county opted to wait to make its initial decision in part to get closer to the 600 mark on the Keetch Byram Drought Index, and also to be able to have the order stretch to cover at least part of the holiday weekend. The higher the KBDI number, they reasoned, the better chance of Abbott granting an extension.
Those KBDI numbers are responsible for identifying fire potential, with an index range of 0 (no moisture depletion) to 800 (absolutely dry conditions). The numbers come from ground estimates of temperature and precipitation via weather stations, and are inputted by Texas A&M Forest Service Experts.
We understand people’s frustration when they feel their elected officials aren’t working for them, or making decisions quickly enough. But reality is there are many working parts behind it that lead up to the timeline.
As for the county’s decision to still allow firework sales? We can get behind it, and we understand wanting to still allow residents a bit of freedom, particularly given that many firework stands are operated by locals who are only allowed to profit from a sale roughly six weekends a year.
Not everybody will be happy, just as, unfortunately, not everyone will follow the laws. We stress that you do, and if you know of individuals within Parker County who are breaking the law by shooting off fireworks, you can contact a hotline set up between the Parker County Sheriff’s Office and the Parker County fire marshal and leave a message with the location of the violation: 682-333-0002.
We’re thankful for the recent rain and “cool front” that has helped quell the Dempsey Fire in Palo Pinto County, and we’re beyond grateful for the work that more than 240 state and local fire crews continue to do in keeping our communities safe.
We often get caught up in the “flash,” photos of flames sky high, scorched earth, crispy trees and buildings reduced to mere ashes. What you don’t hear about, and maybe we don’t promote enough, are the houses that were saved, the cities that did not have to evacuate, the lack of deaths or injuries and the land and structures that DIDN’T burn because of firefighting efforts.
If you’re thinking about setting off fireworks, just don’t. It’s not worth the $1,000 fine, nor first responders’ time nor a fire, injuries or deaths.
Instead, attend a professional fireworks show — Mineral Wells, Weatherford and Hudson Oaks are each hosting ones Monday evening, all of which are free to attend. Save that money (fireworks aren’t cheap!) and instead use it to make a donation to your local fire department.
On behalf of all of us at the Weatherford Democrat, we wish you a safe, fun holiday weekend in celebrating July 4.
Weatherford Democrat
