Irving, Carrollton, Keller, Austin, Coppell, Fort Worth, Cleburne — what do these Texas cities have in common?
A public library — and an annual fee for non-residents who want to get a library card.
The fee itself isn’t something new, but the implementation of it to those living outside the Weatherford city limits is now, after the Weatherford city council approved a $50 annual charge for non-residents to use library services.
For some families, that’s a lot of money. Heck, for most households, that hits the pocketbooks. But in examining a financial breakdown of the events that led to the vote, we’ve come to the conclusion that it is now necessary.
For at least the last decade, we’ve written stories on how the library has sought funding from the county. A Weatherford Democrat article published in October 2017 noted that the county’s funding of the Weatherford Public Library had stayed the same over the past 20 years — in the neighborhood of $45,000. In FY 2021, that funding was bumped up to $51,000.
It is something, and it may be all that the county can afford to allocate. But it covers less than a quarter of what it takes for the library to operate.
We’re in agreement with those who say the library is a necessity and should be available to all. But should that availability to non-city residents come at the expense of city taxpayers? Because while Weatherford residents pay a little more than 45 cents per $100 valuation in property tax, they’ve also been paying a half-cent sales tax to the county each year since 1998 — a contribution of about $12 million in annual revenue.
Were the shoe on the other foot — say 75 percent of city residents using the library compared to 25 percent of non-residents — then we could see this being fair. But Weatherford residents are essentially paying twice, to the county and the city, and footing the bill for all library patrons, more than half of which don’t live in the city limits.
Some have called the council greedy. But they are protecting the financial end of their residents in helping them receive what they’re paying for. And isn’t that what we expect out of our elected leaders?
For those that are angry, it’s understandable, even warranted, particularly for those who may not be able to afford the new fee. But the Weatherford Public Library provides some phenomenal services, and the anger shouldn’t all fall on the city.
If you’re unhappy with the way things are playing out, contact your local commissioner and the county judge and let them know. Public comment at commissioners’ court is limited to what is on the agenda, so call or write and get the topic added by your commissioner.
The city has made its stand, and if the county is interested in serving its residents and supporting a facility that is highly-visited and very well-loved, they need to get back to the negotiation table. After years of saying no, maybe it’s time for them to step up and find a way to say yes.
Weatherford Democrat
