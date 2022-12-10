Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Showers in the morning, then heavy thunderstorms for the afternoon. Some storms will contain heavy rainfall. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.