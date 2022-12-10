It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. You’re in the grocery store with your young children in tow and one wanders off, searching for their favorite cereal in the next aisle.
That moment of sheer panic and dread when you realize you don’t have your child in sight is a feeling no parent will ever forget.
It’s probably happened to all of us at one point where a split-second distraction can turn into the most terrifying experience for even the most watchful parents. And mercifully, those outcomes don’t always end in tragedy.
Unfortunately, a massive search effort for a beautiful 7-year-old girl who went missing from Paradise had the worst possible outcome. Our hearts ache for the parents of Athena Strand.
We can’t imagine the pain of not finding your child when they’re lost, or worse, finding their body. It’s something no parent should ever have to go through.
But the strength that Athena’s grandfather showed — that was incredible.
If you didn’t hear, Mark Strand wrote a heart-wrenching post on Facebook proclaiming his forgiveness of the man who killed his 7-year-old granddaughter. (We’ve deliberately omitted the accused’s name from this editorial, as we do not want him to be the focus.)
Strand said a friend asked him the other day if he believed that God speaks to people. He knows he does, Strand said, and he was speaking to him as he wrote the post. Then he went on to share further thoughts:
“This flesh, this man that I am, is angry and I want 5 minutes alone in a cell with the psycho that took our Athena away from us, but there’s a soft gentle voice in the back of my head telling me I need to forgive him.
“This flesh man, wants that psycho to burn in hell for all eternity, yet that gentle voice continues to tell me, I need to forgive him.
“This flesh man hopes he remains blind and deaf to the message of salvation and never sets foot in the same heaven that I know in my heart my darling Athena resides in now and yet, that gentle voice persists. Why you ask? Because hate is a powerful force that will take root in your soul.
“God wants to protect us all from that hate. Hate is the gateway for the evil we see growing in the world today. If you stood that man before me right now, because of the hate that’s trying to root itself in my mind, I would probably kill him. Then that hate would root itself in my heart and I would be destroyed.”
Strand’s post goes on from there, but the message is clear, and one rooted in absolute faith, mercy and forgiveness.
How words so beautiful could rise out of such an awful situation is something a little unfathomable to us. Why? Because it’s so much easier to hate than it is to forgive, particularly when it involves the life of an innocent child.
The words of Athena’s grandfather mirror those once uttered by Martin Luther King, Jr.
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
The police have been able to answer some of the questions, the why Athena was abducted and the what that led to her death. But one we may not ever be able to answer is why something like this happened to such a beautiful little girl.
Hold your littles and your loved ones a little tighter from here out, remember the words of Mark Strand, and don’t let the darkness drive out love.
