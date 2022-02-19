A quick look at the Texas Wildfire Public Viewer at any point in the last two weeks and you’ll see something that resembles a Christmas tree.
Produced by the Texas A&M Forest Service, the map shows where active wildfires are around the state — the brown dots indicate fires that have been 100 percent contained and the red is for still-active fires.
As of this writing, more than 175 wildfires that burned over 8,400 acres had been reported ... in a week.
Here’s a day-by-day snapshot of what our firefighters have had to deal with just within the span of 72 hours.
- Feb. 16: A large air tanker helped slow the spread and assisted ground crews with a 2,000-acre fire in Brooks County.
- Feb. 16: Firelines built around the perimeter of roughly 125 acres in Jim Wells County helped contain a fire.
- Feb. 16: Forward progress of a 72-acre fire in Childress County was stopped, and the fire contained.
- Feb. 15: Crews battled a 85-acre fire in Bosque County.
- Feb. 15: The Karnes 1703 Fire, renamed the County Line Fire, burned 250 acres in DeWitt County before it was contained.
- Feb. 15: A 103-acre fire in Wichita County was contained a day later.
- Feb. 15: Crews used containment lines to battle an 842-acre fire in Jack County for nearly three days before it was fully contained.
- Feb. 15: The 735 Fire in Jim Wells County was contained two days later after burning 480 acres.
- Feb. 15: The 60-acre Gate C Fire in Wise County was contained after a day.
- Feb. 15: Large air tankers assisted with retardant drops on the Panama Fire in Palo Pinto County, which burned more than 230 acres of rough, rocky terrain. That fire was still active though 80 percent contained as of this writing.
- Feb. 15: Two fires within the same vicinity in Irion County burned more than 500 acres before containment.
- Feb. 15: A 76-acre fire in Kendall County was contained after 30 nearby structures were threatened.
- Feb. 15: Dubbed the Experiment Station 1 Fire, crews contained a 434-acre fire in Crockett County.
- Feb. 15: Grayson County’s Sandusky Fire burned over 602 acres before containment a day later.
- Feb. 15: A fire in Nolan County burned 179 acres before it was contained.
Of course, not all of these fires happened in our counties. But oftentimes, local crews will respond to other areas to assist. And if you really think about your local crews, many of them are volunteers, who put in just as many life-saving hours as those paid full-time.
The idea of fire rescue conjures up ladder trucks, large hoses and personnel using axes to break down doors or windows. They do these things, but in cases of massive wildfires, things aren’t always tidy and neat. Many times, all personnel can do is set down a perimeter where the fire can no longer cross, as the terrain is too rough to actually get through. They’ll often make the decision to wet down fencing, homes or buildings to battle against forward progress.
But the ultimate reality is that the title of firefighter belies what all they actually do — with the same determination and duty to extinguish a fire, they’ll respond to a medical emergency, a caller who has locked themself out of their car or in the rare occasion, help get your cat out of a tree.
In this day and age, none of us have to worry about not getting an answer when we call to report a fire, a car wreck, an emergency. We know they’ll be there.
So in thanking these individuals who always have our back, we encourage you to do your part in helping them.
As we continue through remarkably dry weather conditions, do your part to make their jobs easier:
• Don’t throw lit cigarettes on the ground.
• Don’t drag two chains on the ground.
• Don’t park or drive over tall grass.
• Don’t leave a campfire unattended.
• Don’t burn unnecessarily.
• Check your local burn bans and fire dangers, and follow those guidelines. They are there for a reason.
The steps above are some of the simplest actions you can take, but you can also support your local departments through donations or by volunteering some of your time.
For more safety information regarding wildfires, visit www.ready.gov/wildfires or www.weather.gov/safety/wildfire.
Weatherford Democrat
