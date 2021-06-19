Have you ever been involved in a car accident? Chances are a fireman has responded to help.
Have you ever dialed 9-1-1 to report a fire? A fireman has most definitely come out.
Had an elderly family member slip and fall while at home alone? Chances are a nearby fire department has come out.
Ever had a cat stuck in a tree? If you do, a fireman can help with that, too.
Ever had a gas leak on your property or nearby? Chances are firemen came out to help.
These days, firemen are so much more than literal fire fighters. Many are certified as emergency medical technicians, with the ability to perform CPR and provide other medical care.
Data by the U.S. Fire Administration shows that the majority number of calls fire departments respond to aren’t actually fires at all — more than 65 percent of calls were for emergency services, over 12 percent were good intent calls (call canceled while en route or no emergency found), almost 8 percent were calls for service, 7 percent were false alarms and 4.1 percent were for fires.
If you live in Parker County, Palo Pinto County or even the Metroplex, there’s a pretty decent chance you’ve had a fireman who completed the WC program respond to your emergency.
Since 1999, the Weatherford College Regional Fire Academy has been providing high-quality instruction for cadets. It’s been an opportunity for men and women as young as 19 to begin good careers, and has provided area departments with valuable employees. Since its creation, the academy has never had a permanent home, jumping from city to city before finally settling back in Weatherford.
It’s last location was on land off Fort Worth Highway. That property is now being used for construction of a new public safety building. With that land now no longer available, the academy’s future is in doubt.
We preach about supporting our first responders, of “backing the blue.” Whether it’s land that is needed (Parker County ESD 1 has approached the college with a possible solution to that), supplies or funding, we need to figure out a way to support the fire academy and it’s future.
Parker County Emergency Services District 1 has been in talks with the college about possibly securing property for them. Whether or not that goes through, funds will still be needed for equipment, construction of a building for classes, relocation costs and fees associated with state and national regulation compliance. Weatherford College has said the relocation cost without a partner to share the expense is estimated at about $430,000.
If you value the training and opportunities the WCFA provides, let the college know — donate those dollars.
Firemen are always there when we need them. Now it’s time for us to be there for them.
