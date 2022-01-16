There are too many arguments against getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
If you don't want to get it, that is absolutely your right, and we do respect that.
But what we don't get is the dismissal of it based on the medical "knowledge" of individuals. When did it become the normal to completely ignore a medical professional's credentials?
Yes, science is ever changing so yes, there will continuously be updated information. When the meteorologist gets the weather forecast wrong, do you scoff at them? Dismiss them entirely and refuse to watch the weather reports from then on?
Another argument we hear often is, "well I don't know what all is in it."
A valid concern. One might employ that same argument to processed foods, vitamin and steroid supplements or botox.
An article the other day had a headline about how the vaccine may affect a woman's menstrual cycle. Ok, let's rule out the vaccine then. Along with stress, fatigue, poor diet, lack of exercise or too strenuous exercise and age — all of which can affect a woman's cycle.
Some may be concerned about the potential side effects. Take a look at that list for pretty much any vaccine, and you'll find the same. And not each person is the same. If you've ever paid attention to a television commercial regarding a medicine, some of the side effects sound worse than the condition they are treating.
But that can easily be addressed with a talk to your physician or a pharmacist. You know, those with a little more medical knowledge?
We do and have acknowledged that those who have been vaccinated are not immune from getting the virus. In truth, we've known of several who came down with COVID who had both shots and boosters.
In many cases, it's important to also think about the context in which a vaccinated person contracted the virus. Were they in close quarters with an unvaccinated spouse who tested positive? How about attending a sports event or concert in which the audience was shoulder to shoulder? That's why masks, hand washing and other basic hygiene are also important.
And we're happy to report that the individuals mentioned above, although sick, are mostly working from home while they maintain social distance from coworkers and those in the community — NOT clogging up emergency rooms and COVID units and adding to the stress of our overworked health care and first responder communities.
The reality is, if you try hard enough, you'll be able to find any loophole you'd like and dismiss just about anything.
But this? Don't dismiss it based on a link you saw on Facebook, or a friend that heard of a friend whose friend had a bad reaction.
Don't belittle someone who does choose to get vaccinated — and in the same token, don't belittle someone who doesn't.
And most of all, don't attempt to persuade someone of either option based on falsehoods. Do your homework and research the vaccine, the side effects, the real numbers.
And don't forget to check the weather forecast.
Weatherford Democrat
