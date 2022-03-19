As humans, we’re bound to make mistakes.
Check that... we will and DO make mistakes.
That realization has led us as journalists to make a few changes in our newsrooms over the last several years, as an effort to be more fair and perhaps even exercise a little empathy.
Media outlets’ approaches were accustomed to being described in the following: “if it bleeds, it leads.”
While it’s true that we may get more reader traffic on a fatal wreck than an in-depth piece on infrastructure growth, we are not in the business of sensationalizing. It’s not fair to you as the reader and it’s not fair to the subject of the story.
Crime stories are nothing new. On any given week, you’ll see at least one posted on our website. But how we approach these stories now is different.
Take, for example, the use of someone’s mugshot
Gone are the days where we use a person’s mug for any little petty arrest. You may see old stories where this was the case — per company policy, we do not remove content from our website — and we’ve learned that from that.
Now, a book-in photo will usually accompany a story related to a serious crime, such as a state felony.
On occasion we still get a call from a person who was the subject of a story written five, maybe even 10 years ago. In one instance, it was a man who partook in helping a friend steal a car. Both were around the age of 20 at the time of their arrest, and the man on the phone described the years since and how he had turned his life around.
Regrettably, we couldn’t fulfill his request to take the archived story off our website, but we did make the offer to update it with the outcome of that case, with proof that the charges had been dismissed or reduced.
That’s another priority of ours that, admittedly, is a work in progress — following up on outcomes of cases. It’s easy when it’s a high-profile murder trial. And a little harder when it’s something less. But our goal remains the same, to report the ending just as thoroughly and fairly as the beginning.
We aim to be fair to all people who are, well, just people.
We also welcome the public’s input, so if there’s a story we previously reported but didn’t publish an outcome, reach out to us about it.
