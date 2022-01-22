Most of us remember that one teacher.
The one who made us run laps in gym when we were acting up and we needed the discipline.
The one who got us involved in an extracurricular activity we never thought we’d be interested in.
The one who challenged us academically because they believed in us.
The one who mentored us well beyond our school years.
Teachers, like parents, help us grow through our youth and blossom into the adults we will become. They help shape our paths and our future. And they put in countless hours before, during and after the school bell rings.
This week, two of our local school districts followed others in shutting down school for the remainder of the week. The reason? A surge in COVID-19 cases and its impact on daily operations.
We’ve watched as the numbers have continued to rise week after week — an average of more than 100 positive cases per day in Parker County alone — and now we’re seeing its effect on our school systems.
Teachers are having to take time off, substitutes are in short supply and now some districts don’t have enough staff to maintain a daily routine. Weatherford ISD said it planned to use the days students and staff are not there to completely sanitize the buildings. With the weekend, it also gives everyone a five-day quarantine.
Look, teaching is hard enough. Can you imagine guiding a classroom of 20 students with everything actually going as it’s supposed to? Now throw in the susceptibility to contract a virus — potentially fatal for some — with the average stress an educator endures. All of a sudden, that $50-something-thousand a year isn’t looking like nearly enough.
Bus drivers, custodians, crossing guards, cafeteria workers — they contribute just as much as a classroom teacher (when we use the umbrella term “educator,” we think of all of these) and they, too, put their health on the line for our children.
Even during WISD’s closure this week, educators were still contributing their time in effort. The nutrition department prepared and gave out more than 1,000 meals to students. School nurses manned the Kanga Care Clinic to provide COVID testing for students and staff.
As a parent, sometimes it’s easy to drop your child off at school for the day and forget what all goes into educating, feeding and supervising them during the day.
Our educators are maybe more important now than they’ve ever been and it’s our turn to show our appreciation.
If you see a teacher, a crossing guard, a bus driver, thank them for what they do.
If you or your child may be sick or potentially exposed to COVID-19, the flu or any other ailment, keep them home or get them tested.
And if you start to get a little frustrated that you’ll have to make arrangements for a day or two that your child may not be in school, remember those educators who are facing the pandemic five days a week while taking care of your child.
Weatherford Democrat
