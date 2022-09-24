What a difference two years makes, eh? Remember all of those tantrums from folks about wearing masks in public while we waited for those first vaccines in the winter of 2021-22? Well, good riddance to bad rubbish.
It’s just too bad that COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, too.
As we bid summer behind, we need to be vigilant. Cooler weather means colds, flus and, going forward, COVID-19 and all of its variants. Of course, we are in better shape to fight off the coronavirus than we were in those first scary months — over three-quarters of American adults have at least been vaccinated, infection rates have dropped terrifically and most of us who do get sick now from COVID-19 are able to endure it and get back in the swing quickly enough.
Things are looking better, according to Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher.
“The WHO saying the end is near for (COVID-19) pandemic and it becomes endemic,” Fletcher said. “It’s still around, for sure, but much less severe than in the past. Since reporting is almost nil and people are testing at home or not testing at all, we watch hospitalizations. So far, they have been minimal with not very severe complications based on regional reporting.”
Hospitals are still getting COVID-19 patients, and though officials are expecting to see a seasonal bump in cases, but nothing like the last two years. They are just as focused now, if not more than before, with making sure know where to get their booster shots. ER nurses are offering boosters for walk-ins who have at least gotten their initial vaccinations. Local doctors and pharmacies are offering booster shots now, too.
The newest vaccinations are the best yet.
“Updated COVID-19 boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition, helping to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination by targeting variants that are more transmissible and immune-evading,” according to the Centers for Disease Control.
In English, that means these new versions are updated to fight the latest strains.
Those booster shots are important to all of us going forward. COVID-19 is not a winter cold. Our bodies have to be kept up-to-date. The coronavirus mutates on a regular basis and even those of us who have been vaccinated are still susceptible to new infections, including the longer term variants that have dogged millions of Americans.
Our biggest problem now is just getting grownups to get the boosters. According to Kaiser Health News, the premiere spot on the internet to read what’s going with the coronavirus:
“The latest COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor finds that around three-quarters of adults (76%) say they have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including about half of adults who say are fully vaccinated and have also received a COVID-19 booster dose (49%) and a quarter who have been fully vaccinated but haven’t gotten their booster (24%). About one in four adults remain unvaccinated and the vast majority of this group (81%, or 19% of adults overall) say they definitely won’t get vaccinated.
“Vaccinated adults who have not yet gotten a booster are most likely to cite feeling they have enough protection from their initial vaccination or a prior infection (57%), just not wanting a booster (52%), and thinking the boosters are not effective (48%) as reasons why they have not gotten a booster dose.”
That’s not good enough, folks. Please, be good citizens and make time to get your boosters. You’ll be doing your kids, your neighbors, your co-workers and — most importantly — yourself a really, really big favor.
