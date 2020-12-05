We recently fielded a call from a woman who was a retired schoolteacher.
Usually, these calls involve some sort of constructive criticism, mostly likely in the grammatical sense, but this one was a little bit special.
“Are you going to be publishing information on the special election?” the woman asked, referring to the Dec. 19 runoff for Senate District 30 between Rep. Drew Springer and Shelley Luther.
We informed her that we would be publishing all of the dates and sites for early voting as well as election day.
“Well good, because this is an important election that people need to vote in,” the woman replied.
And we could not agree more.
Sure, the presidential race might have a little more “sparkle,” and there’s usually a big turnout for a contested mayoral race. These are important, but what about those in between?
To illustrate, we’ve compiled a bit of information on what these representatives do for you, the constituents.
Legislative authority and responsibilities of the Texas State Senate include passing bills on public policy matters, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes, and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes.
The Texas Senate is composed of 31 members who represent 31 separate geographical districts in the state. District 30 serves all of Archer, Clay, Cooke, Erath, Grayson, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties, and portions of Collin and Denton counties.
Senate members are appointed to committees by the lieutenant governor, who also provides each committee with its charge.
Standing committees include: administration, agriculture, business and commerce, criminal justice, education, finance, health and human services, higher education, intergovernmental relations, natural resources and economic development, nominations, property tax, state affairs, transportation, veteran affairs and border security, and water and rural affairs.
There are also several select, interim and joint committees that senators are a part of.
Thousands of bills are expected to be filed during the upcoming Texas Legislative Session and Nov. 9 marked the first day state lawmakers had the opportunity to file legislation.
Some notable filings include:
• Senate Bill 90 by state Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, and House Bill 94 by state Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, would expand the state’s medical marijuana program to make more patients eligible and lower fees associated with operating a dispensary, among other things.
• House Bill 103 by state Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, would establish the “Texas Active Shooter Alert System” to notify Texans if there is an active shooter in the area. The legislation would require the Texas Department of Public Safety to develop the system and the Texas Department of Transportation to create a plan for releasing information to people who are within 50 miles of an active shooter.
• House Bill 171 by state Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio, would expand Medicaid eligibility to certain people under the federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. Texas is currently in the minority of states that have declined to expand Medicaid coverage to people with incomes near or below the poverty line. If passed, the bill would also establish an annual report on the effects of expanding eligibility for medical assistance, including the effects on uninsured Texans and on state and local health care costs.
• House Bill 371 by state Rep. Art Fierro, D-El Paso, would designate the day after the Super Bowl a state holiday.
This month’s election will have a big impact on you and your community so get informed, do your research and make a plan to vote. The Weatherford Democrat has published several articles on forums between the two candidates and where they stand on certain issues. In addition, there is a story inside today’s edition with voting information for Parker and Palo Pinto county residents. And if you have any other questions, reach out to us. Even if we don’t have an immediate answer, we can point you in the right direction.
