The Reno city council last week officially swore in a new police chief. It was the beginning of a new chapter following one that ended promptly, and without transparency or explanation.
Former Police Chief Tony Simmons was hired to a five-year contract to oversee the police department in March 2020. Then, in October, the council approved to enter into a separation agreement with Simmons.
Signed on Oct. 23, a copy of the agreement provided to the Democrat notes that upon separation, Simmons would “voluntarily retire” and receive a $70,000 payout — a year of pay according to his original contract.
The agreement also includes a release of claims against the city, a non-disparagement clause against the city and its elected officials and a stipulation that Simmons “will never apply for employment with the city” and would not accept a position if offered employment by Reno.
A signed acknowledgment by Simmons on Nov. 2 notes that since the time of the separation agreement, no complaints or lawsuits were filed against the city, and further that Simmons has “no legal claim against the city” and does not intend to pursue any such claim.
It appears the Reno city council was in a hurry to excise a department supervisor and ink a taxpayer-funded deal to buy his silence. Indeed, Monday’s discussion on redesigning the police emblem, just minutes after a new chief was sworn in, enforces an urgency to wipe the slate clean.
Compound that with the fact that the council which voted for the separation includes a mayor who has only held the office since May and a mayor pro tem who was challenged — and at one point replaced — for not living in the city.
Worse, it seems their need to ink a deal to send their police chief packing was top priority.
We wonder why?
In August, council members signed and presented a letter to the chief. Though they did not discuss the contents of the letter at the meeting, a copy obtained by the Weatherford Democrat listed 11 accusations the document casts as “incompetency, corruption, misconduct, or malfeasance” under Texas law and under Simmons’ employment agreement as “willful misconduct and gross negligence.”
Simmons was given a Sept. 9 deadline to respond to the claims. A Freedom of Information Act request by the Democrat seeking those responses was declined by the city and forwarded to the Texas Attorney General’s Office for an opinion.
The Texas AG hasn’t yet ruled on the request, effectively holding the public in the dark as an elected board wrangled an exit deal with one of its top employees.
The Weatherford Democrat also sought any communications sent or received by council members regarding complaints or allegations of misconduct by the chief or police department between Jan. 1 and Aug. 30.
The city’s response: it has no such documents.
The resignation letters of former Reno PD officers seem to back that up as well.
“It has been the pleasure of a lifetime serving under you,” one officer wrote. Another former officer noted changes to the department “significantly for the better,” while another said they cherished their time assisting in the rebuilding of the agency.
Indeed, only one officer’s resignation letter provided a glimpse of the upheaval. That officer wrote that the decision to resign was “due to the political environment with the Mayor and City Council” and “unethical tyranny.”
“Unfortunately, this means you will be the last man standing,” according to the resignation letter submitted to Simmons. “Do not falter in this coming storm.
“You will come out on the side of righteousness in this oppressive battle the Mayor has decided to wage against the heroes of this agency.”
With Simmons gone and under a gag order agreement with the city council, and no officers left, that leaves one party to answer those questions — the city’s elected officials.
And they’re not talking or responding appropriately to public records requests.
Their silence leaves us wondering who and what they’re trying to protect with city-funded separation agreements and public records request denials?
We know who they aren’t protecting with their affront to transparency: taxpayers.
Weatherford Democrat
