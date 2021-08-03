The first man that testified spoke with a noticeable accent.
Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell grew up in the Dominican Republic before becoming a U.S. citizen and serving his country, first with the U.S. Army and then with the Capitol Police.
He was one of three other officers who testified last week before a congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Yet beyond his sometimes broken English, his words hit home as he and the others recounted what they experienced while trying to fend off a mob from breaching the capitol and getting to the lawmakers inside.
From bear spray to racial epithets, stories of themselves and their fellow officers being beaten and drug out by the crowd, Gonell, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and D.C. Metropolitan officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges gave heart-wrenching and graphic accounts that were, frankly, hard to listen to.
Gonell was asked to compare his experience in Iraq to what he encountered Jan. 6. He summed it up succinctly.
“When I was in Iraq, I expected violence because it was a war zone,” he said. “Yet here in our country, in our very own capitol, this is our own citizens ... attacking us, with the same flag they claim to represent.”
If you’re of mind that the Jan. 6 attack “wasn’t that bad” or was “just people being patriotic” or anything even remotely close to that, then you need to go back and listen to that testimony. It was a violent attack by terrorists on our very freedoms and on those sworn to protect us. Those responsible must be held accountable. Period.
Many of the officers spoke of the lasting ramifications — regular appointments with a therapist, physical rehab, sights and sounds that may never leave them.
Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans serving on the committee, said democracies aren’t defined by bad days, they are defined by how we come back from bad days.
“And you guys won, you held.”
Thank you, officers, for your bravery, and for holding that line.
Weatherford Democrat
