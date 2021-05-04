They say you get into journalism for the passion — not the pay, not the random hours and not for the accolades — and it’s absolutely true.
Even so, it feels good to be recognized, which the Weatherford Democrat recently was as awards were announced from the North and East Texas Press Association.
The Weatherford Democrat claimed first place in editorial writing, first place in news writing, second place in feature writing and second place in news photography.
Managing Editor Sally Sexton took second place for column writing and Sports Editor Jeff Prince managed second place in sports writing, despite joining our team about six month before.
In total, our number of total points earned us third in sweepstakes out of all Division I.
Journalism is a 24-hour, seven day a week commitment for all of us. Again, we don’t put those hours in for the reward, but to have someone recognize the hard work and dedication of our staff gives us a boost.
However, none of those plaques would be hanging on our walls without the support of you, our readers. By supporting us, we are able to put boots on the ground in places you can’t be.
Both the Parker County and Palo Pinto County commissioners courts meet twice a month on Mondays, while most of you are probably at work.
We have someone covering every meeting. We will write two, three and sometimes even four stories about what happened at the meeting, informing you about what you missed.
The same goes for city council meetings, community events or candidate forums, taking hours of discussion and culling it down to give you a simplified version with the highlights of what’s going on. These are just some of the examples of how your support allows us to be somewhere you can’t and keep you informed.
By supporting us, you’re also supporting our staff and their families, who live and work in your community, some with children that attend your local schools.
We cannot do our job without your support. So thank you.
