It’s been almost a year since Gov. Greg Abbott launched his initiative to help combat border crossings in the form of Operation Lone Star.
Illegal border crossings have been one of Abbott’s main talking points in the months before — and after — the March primary elections. But is his initiative working? And more importantly, is it worth it?
When Abbott first announced Operation Lone Star, 500 Texas National Guard members were sent to the border, and House Bill 9 funded a deployment of an additional 1,800 soldiers in September 2021. Later that month, Abbott directed 1,000 DPS personnel and 400 more Texas National Guard members to the border in response to the sudden arrival of 16,000 migrants in Del Rio.
The operation was massively upscaled in November 2021, sending up to 10,000 National Guard members to the border.
An analysis published last month by The Texas Tribune, ProPublica and The Marshall Project revealed that Operation Lone Star is costing taxpayers about $2.5 million every week.
We’re no math gurus, but $10 million a month seems pretty outrageous. As taxpayers, we should be able to see exactly where that money is going. But we’re not.
An investigation published last week by The Texas Tribune/Propublica showed Abbott’s administration withholding or distorting facts about his border crackdown and unable to back up boasts about its success, including the state taking credit for apprehensions made by local police before the program began and the Department of Public Safety counting arrests hundreds of miles from the border in areas not included in the operation’s mission.
On top of that, several Texas media outlets have reported being stonewalled when submitting public records requests to DPS and the Texas Military Department on Operation Lone Star’s accomplishments.
If the mission is successful, why not tout those numbers, particularly during an election year?
And even if it isn’t, we deserve to know where our money is being spent.
