Our work week here at the Weatherford Democrat began Monday as it usually does.
And per the normal twice-a-month routine, the Parker County Commissioners Court also met, with us tuning in to cover the happenings.
The major topic, of course, was the coronavirus pandemic and the commissioners heard from members of a COVID-19 committee, formed by Parker County Judge Pat Deen, on plans for reopening.
The phase-in plan was divided up into three phases: businesses, gatherings and returning to normal. Committee member Patrick Lawler led the discussion, and the plan was extremely thorough, noting steps for non-essential retail businesses, gyms, salons, bars and restaurants, among other topics.
The only problem? About four hours later, when Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference concluded, none of that mattered. The governor’s orders supersede local government, and Abbott’s phase-in plans were not the same as the ones discussed.
That put us in a bind.
From our position, the commissioners meeting had to be covered, as there was the chance that everything that Abbott would have said would have aligned perfectly with the committee’s plan. But it wasn’t and it didn’t.
We covered the commissioners court meeting, took notes on everything discussed, and had the story ready to go. When Abbott’s meeting concluded, about a half-hour before our deadline, we were left scrambling to update the story as much as possible.
Though we noted several times in the printed version of the article that the county’s plans were just that — plans, with no action taken — readers were left confused, and rightfully so.
“Doesn’t this contradict the governor’s orders?” “Clear as mud!”
In a perfect and deadline-free world, we would have been able to update our story with the latest from Abbott, since again, his office has authority over our local government.
As it was, we edited our article online and in our digital eEdition that evening, with a note (and several messages) to readers explaining that the story had been updated to reflect some clarification. It wasn’t perfect, but there wasn’t much more we could have done.
Here’s what we don’t understand.
Prior notice of Abbott’s press conference was given as far in advance as a week. It makes more sense to us for the county to have scheduled local discussion after Abbott’s plans were revealed, not before.
After all, a great deal of thought and detail went into the county’s plan and, we’re sure, quite a bit of time — all pretty much for naught.
We get it. There are a lot of questions and unknowns floating around. Nobody has all the answers, and everybody is in the same boat, trying their best to figure this out as we go along. And we’re all a little frustrated.
But if there’s anything we’ve learned in the last several months, timing is everything and communication — clear communication — is key.
Our role as a newspaper is more critical than ever right now — there is a ton of misinformation already floating around, and the last thing we want to do is contribute to that.
We also need to be the voice of some of our local officials to convey information out to the public. But we cannot properly do that unless we’re all on the same page.
Weatherford Democrat
