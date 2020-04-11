The COVID-19 strategy reminds me of a story I was told years ago about a young boy that was new to the game of hockey. The coach was constantly yelling at the young boy to play the puck. “Playing the puck” is a hockey term that speaks to the challenge a young, inexperienced player must overcome. When they first start playing, they want to skate to where the puck is rather than where the puck is going. By doing that, they are always behind. The challenge is to be aware enough to understand that the puck is a moving, dynamic target. If you skate where it is, then you will always be in the wrong place.
Only experience helps us understand the first lesson, which is that the puck is never stationary. We may not know exactly where it is going, but we do know that it is not going to stay in one place. Making the assumption that what you see is what it will be going forward, is most likely a mistake.
What we see today will be historic tomorrow. None of us know the future, but we do have our past experiences, which serve as current models that help us understand the potential future and the ability to develop a strategy to prepare for the future.
The challenge in Weatherford is to find our way through this maze of too many expert opinions and too little real understanding. Every media outlet has a different opinion, social media has more experts than ever and the very vocal shrinking group of complete doubters still remains. One single strategy that works for everyone does not exist, so we must anticipate where the virus is going, not where it is currently. Much like the hockey puck, this is a delicate balance to protect lives, property and the viability of the Weatherford business community. No one has all the answers and most especially the “right” answers all the time.
While serving as your mayor, I constantly seek guidance and opinions from the citizens of Weatherford. The passion that our citizens have shown in supporting one another has touched my heart on a daily basis. Citizens are putting others first, setting aside past differences, embracing new challenges and taking the time to care for one another. As we maneuver our way towards better days, I ask for your continued prayers for clarity in my decision making. My prayers for your family, your business and our city will continue as well. Every day is different and the obvious path yesterday, often seems like a flawed approach today.
Weatherford is an extremely strong community ... we will recover more robust than ever.
Paul Paschall is the mayor of the city of Weatherford
