The holiday season has now approached us.
By the time this article is published, Thanksgiving will be behind and Christmas before us, along with a New Year approaching — the year of 2023! When I was a little girl of 6 or 8, I would wonder to myself how it would feel to live in the 2000’s. Well, I can sincerely tell you, I don’t care for this tech world! All the simple times will never be again and I miss those times.
Christmas time was always a special time for our family. Growing up on a farm could be a lonely life for young children back in those days. We had good neighbors, but not “next door.” And of course, no television, which was a good thing, because we read a lot, made up our own games and pretend playhouses. I always looked forward for summer to be over so I could be back to school with my friends. But Christmas was special, somewhat magical. My dad would take us into the woods to choose a tree to decorate. Do people do that anymore? Do they sell trees on a lot in town any more?
The youth of today miss out on so much — doing things with family such as choosing a tree and the aroma of Mother’s chicken and dressing, pies and other delicious enticing smells. We always hung stockings. Most of the time, mine and my Mother’s long stockings we wore in the winter time. My brother, James, and I could hardly wait to see what would be in our stockings and under the tree! Our little country church always had a Christmas program showing “Baby Jesus.” And we sang Christmas songs and I was asked to sing “Oh, Holy Night!” During the depression era, no one had much, but did with what they had, not going out and buying trinkets and such. Now, we can buy stockings decorated, trees of all sorts — fake, plastic and some already decorated. The fun part of a tree was decorating it, and we always made homemade ornaments for our tree. I know now how much Dad and Mother sacrificed in order for my brother, James and me to have a special Christmas. I want them to know how much I really appreciate their sacrifices and the memories I now have.
Christmas was always a special time for my dad, E. W. Young. Even to the last years of his life, he purchased a tree and dug out the decorations for the tree. The most exciting time for him was preparing for Christmas for his family. He looked forward for all of us to be there and there was no way we would disappoint him. Mother always made gobs of dressing, and believe me, she knew how to make dressing! She had a knack of making any kind of food most delicious! I notice now that people buy prepared foods, which I have tried, and believe me, they are not like good-old homemade cooking. As a matter of fact, some prepared foods I have purchased, I ended up throwing in the garbage.
This month, we celebrate many birthdays and anniversaries in our family. But this, also, is the time we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. I remember as a child growing up in a rural community, singing those Christmas Carols such as “Away in a Manger,” “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” 0, Holy Night,” “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Oh Come All Ye Faithful” and many, many others. The memory of them during that time still ring in my mind, heart and soul! I am thankful to God that I was allowed to be born and reared during that special, historical time of our country.
I pray each and everyone of you will have a very Merry Christmas with your family, and a very special time celebrating the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Let’s not let the hustle and bustle over shadow this special and blessed time.
You are welcome to call me and share. See you next time.
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School. Contact her at 817-594-7055.
