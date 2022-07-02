My goodness, it’s so hard to believe that it is July of this year already.
The older you get, the quicker the years fly by! I look over the many years I have been here and find there are so many memories and events and it so hard to write them all out, but I am going to try. Some of these events and memories are history, living in the simple times, going outside at night and catching lightning bugs — we’re now living in the fast pace technology world. Are there still lightning bugs? I don’t care for the technology world and my neighbors who live in the village where I live don’t care for it either.
I loved the simple times, those times people cared for other people. Family had get-togethers, and cousins knew each other and in my case, were raised together. My grandparents on both sides were large families, so when we had family gatherings, we looked like a community having a picnic! There were large after church “dinners on the ground,” always outside because during that time there was no air conditioning.
Those were good and memorable times — homestyle fried chicken fresh from the farm, fresh black eyed peas, corn on the cob, fried okra, mashed potatoes, tomatoes, onions and other vegetables fresh from the gardens, homemade cornbread, biscuits, cobblers, cakes and cookies freshly baked from the farm kitchen. Since we had no electricity, we had no iced tea. We had such good times and fellowship!
About once a month there would be all-day singing at the Bethel Methodist Church. The church would be packed with musicians and singers. Good old gospel music and hymns, what a day that would be! Even I, as a 12- or 13-year-old girl, was asked to play for two sister singers whose pianist was not there. I only played by ear and had only been doing that for about a year and did not know or hear the songs they were going to sing, but I did it and got through it with a very “thumping” heart. God saw me through that!
A lot of gospel musicians and singers that you have seen on TV came out of those old-time gospel singings. I remember in the 30s and early 40s, the farmers at different times would have parties and there would be dancing and “fiddle” players. I don’t know where they came from, but I do remember the fiddle players. I was only about 8 or 9.
There was still no electricity, so kerosene or coal oil lamps were used. But I still remember the fiddle players and the dancing. Wish I had asked my mother about those times, but of course, did not even think of it. It’s too bad — a lot of historical events that I could have shared.
Mother and Dad used to host parties for the young people in Tin Top. There would be weiner roasts, watermelon and homemade ice cream. The young people of the community always looked forward to those special times. As I have written, I went to the first grade in Dennis, and then we moved to Tin Top and I went to the Balch School, which only went to the sixth grade. Then there came a time I rode the school bus to the Weatherford Junior High School, which was the white building sitting by the red brick Senior High School building. And of course those are no longer there. The Weatherford City Hall and Fire Department are now housed there.
Coming from a farming community into city schools was a very new experience for me. I met a lot of new friends and was able to fit in quite nicely. Evidently, the Balch School closed, for my brother, James Young, attended South Weatherford School for two years then entered the Weatherford Junior High. As I entered Senior High School, things really changed for me and some exciting events occurred for me.
I’m not going to start the high school days for I will not have room to finish and will see you next time.
“Lord, fill my mouth with worthwhile stuff and nudge me when I’ve said enough.”
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School. Contact her at 817-594-7055.
