I did not live in Dennis very long — I only went to first grade there. We then moved to Tin Top, where I have many memories, good neighbors and residents, and a lot of history to talk about. I do recall many names in Dennis other then Youngs and Bunches: Collins, Davis, Brown, Nash, Smethers, Followill, Powell, Buntin, and I know there are more.
My first grade teacher there was Thelma Buntin. Her sister, Flora Bee Buntin, married my cousin Bill Rockwell, who was the son of Hobb and Runa Rockwell. Aunt Runa was an older sister of my mother, Opal Young.
Oh, yes, I have a story to tell: This happened when I was just a baby around the early 1930s. I had a cousin who was about 16 or 17 years older than me. She had a boyfriend that her father definitely did not approve of. But they wanted to get married and knew the only way was to elope. This happened in Dennis, so they ran off to elope. Word got to her father and he got his gun and went looking for them. While he was searching in the community, my dad, Everett Young, hid them in his bam. My uncle did not find them and they eloped.
He never approved or accepted his new son-in-law as far as I know! My Dad was an accomplice to this! Sounds like the Hatfields and McCoys, doesn’t it?
We moved to Tin Top around 1938 and lived there about 14 or 15 years. My brother, James Young, and I visit Tin Top occasionally and as we drive around the community.
We marvel at the great change there since we were residents. The two houses we lived in are gone. The “scary’’ swinging bridge is gone, the Balch Schoolhouse is gone, the little country store our Dad had at one time is now Mary’s Cafe. Our dad’s photo of him standing in front of the store showing the vintage gas pumps is in the cafe and other photos of people we grew up with — doing community activities and a photo of the Tin Top baseball team with our dad as manager — is hanging on a wall.
I remember the first house we moved into right on the Brazos River on the W. J. Milmo place that Dad farmed and took care of cattle on, and the clubhouse the Milmo family had on the place. The old farm house had only four rooms: kitchen, a main room and two bedrooms. It had no heat or air, no indoor plumbing and no running water. Also no electricity. There was no electricity in that community at that time. That did not come until WWII began. We had an outdoor outhouse, a well with water that we had to draw up in a bucket, a wood burning iron cook stove and one wood burning heater, which was in the main room. Dad did not have a tractor then. He broke ground with two mules and a plow that had to be guided by hand. Even my brother, James, as a 5 or 6-year-old boy plowed with them. I remember when hoeing time came, we as a family hoed the crops. Mother, of course, grew a large garden for fresh vegetables and also enough to can for winter food.
Since there was no refrigeration and not even an ice box, Dad built a shelf on the outside of a kitchen window, screened it in and Mother kept wet clothes over the screen to keep milk and butter cool. Since we had a milk cow, of course, the milk was fresh every day, but I do remember having to churn to make butter. I disliked that job very much. Of course, as all rural families, we had chickens for eggs and fried chicken! As Raymond Smethers and I recall, we always had chicken on Sunday and plenty else to eat and clothes to wear, but that was because of raising and growing our own food. But we never had any money!
For a while the only transportation we had was the mules and a wagon, but we finally graduated to either a Model T or Model A. I don’t know which, I just remember sitting in it. While living in this house, I recall Mother and Dad gave a party and there was dancing. Two men came with “fiddles” to play and of course, plenty of food to eat. The small house was packed with people. I was very young, but recall everyone having a good time. I have often wondered about the men who brought their fiddles. I don’t know if they were local residents or if that is what they did at parties. People don’t have parties like that any more.
Sometimes, we would have to leave our home after a heavy rain — this was before the Possum Kingdom Dam time — for fear the river would get up to the house and sometimes it did. Since there was no communication, our uncle, Hobb Rockwell, who had the Tin Top store at that time, would come to warn us about the river and we would go into Tin Top until danger was over. There is so much to talk about and tell that I find it hard to find a quitting place. But more next time.
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School who now resides in Springtown. Contact her at 817-221-2205.
