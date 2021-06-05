At one time, these small, thriving farm communities had activities, such as community get-togethers with dinners. The women had the Home Demonstration organization. As a matter of fact, my mother was president of the one in Tin Top. It is very interesting to read what the meetings were all about and the women telling their homemaking habits — giving out recipes, how to take shortcuts in ironing that would not take so long, canning secrets, sharing gardening secrets, giving book reviews. They had no technology to update them on things, so everything was done by reading, by hand and experience. These women were farmer’s wives and very, very busy, but knew how to shuffle their everyday chores to where they could plan to attend the meetings. The meetings were held in homes and each of the women took their turn. So, that meant when it was your tum, you made sure your home was tidy and clean and you also planned what you were going to serve.
Also, neighbors and residences of the community were very sensitive to the needs of their neighbors, and if a problem arose, they were there to help in any way they could. I know, because I experienced it with my family back in the late 1930s. As far as I know, Dennis nor Tin Top have community get-togethers. A lot of people have moved to Dennis and Tin Top and built homes there. But all activities take place in the cities. During World War II, people in the country moved to the city. Now, people are moving back to the country but work in the city, and children go to school in the city — all but Brock, which is still a thriving community with several schools. Tin Top has two churches — Church of Christ, which is a very old community church and a small Baptist church, which has been there for years. At age 17, I taught Vacation Bible School there along with a long time friend, Mary Jo Powell Jordan. Dennis has the Dennis Baptist Church. The little Methodist church building of Dennis was moved to the Pate Museum, which is now closed, but the little building is still there with a historical marker on it and in immaculate shape.
My dad and mother, E. W. and Opal Bunch Young, were Dennis residents, where they met and married. Dad was about 20 years of age and Mother was between 16 and 17 years of age. Dad drove by Mother’s family home when he would have to go that way. He would see a red-headed young girl (mother was about 14 then) and said someday he was going to marry that girl. Two years later, he did! When they first married, their first home was a large log cabin with upstairs similar to “the Little House on the Prairie” with a huge fireplace and mantel. There was a spacious area that was originally called a “lean to,” which had been added and was the kitchen and dining room. Mother recalled one cold November night they, and a couple that was visiting them, came home from the movies and, while sitting by the warm fireplace, decided they wanted some fudge to go with the native pecans that they were eating. They had gathered the pecans from trees nearby on the Brazos River. Mother decided to cook fudge in a large iron skillet on a mound of coals in the fireplace. It cooked quickly in the iron skillet and they ate the fudge while it was warm and with those pecans, it was most delicious. Even during the depression days and working very hard for what they had, they still managed to have fun with the most simple things. You kind of envy them. Today’s world can’t seem to enjoy the simple things ... too much technology and peer pressure, I think. Also, those days were relaxed days — no panicky rush, rush. Today it seems to me everyone is in a hurry, but to do what or to go where?
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School who now resides in Springtown. Contact her at 817-221-2205.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.