Now we are settled in Tin Top and getting on with going to school, farming and activities of the community. Even in a small farm community, there was plenty of activity. Leaving the small four-room farmhouse to the two-story, seven-room house with a windmill, water hand pump and storage water tower, we were “moving on up,” so to speak.
The farmers and their families had to make plans for the winter for food and food supplies. A large garden with plenty of vegetables, which were canned for winter supply — canned fruit and potatoes and onions — were stored in a room in a building. Dad butchered a hog for bacon, ham, sausage, lard and homemade soap, lye soap. Of course, we had chickens for eggs and, also, friers for fried chicken. Nothing was wasted. Even the scraps from meals served their purpose — sloping the hogs.
My mother could fry the best chicken you ever ate. Even to this day, her grandkids and great grandkids kids talk about her fried chicken. During time to harvest the crops, Dad would have to hire extra hands and mother would prepare large dinners for them and I helped her. There would be fresh black eyed peas, onions, tomatoes, a large bowl of mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, fried okra, carrots, cornbread, sometimes fried chicken with cream gravy and sometimes plenty of fried salmon — and of course, a cake or cobbler.
Everything was most delicious and I don’t remember ever seeing men eat as much as those men did. Harvest time was a crucial time. Farmers toiled hard to get crops harvested, even when rain threatened. I recall one time right at the time for harvest, my Dad became sick and was diagnosed with pneumonia during the month of August. This was late 1930s or early 1940s and people did not go to the hospital then. The doctor visited Dad at home. Someone had to sit with him around the clock . Of course, Mother was not able to carry all of this burden so the neighbors took turns sitting around the clock with him and that is not all. They also harvested his crops. There was no air conditioning then, nor electricity, so no fans could be used. I truly do not know how they survived during those extremely hot times and especially Dad, being so ill with pneumonia. He recovered and I know he repaid his neighbors by being there for them when they were in need.
I remember most of my teachers. There were Mr. Shadle, Mr. Ward and Miss Barber, who lived in Weatherford. But during the school week she “roomed and boarded” with us in our two-story home and went home over the weekend. I remember that I was very attached to her and I was only about 8 or 9. But the teachers I remember most of all were Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Bennett. They also taught in the Dennis Public School. They remembered all of their students names. Even as the years went by, you would see them shopping in Weatherford, and they always remembered your name. They were very well known back in that time and were very popular with all students.
There were many hard working families in Tin Top, such as the Caraway families, Johnson families, Owens, Todds, Powells, Rockwells, Riddle families, Rhodes, Berry families, Waters, McLaughlin, Sisk families, Walkers, Carter families, Strouds and of course, the Young family. There were more, I just don’t remember all names, but Mr. and Mrs. Cartwright owned a ranch/farm across the Tin Top Bridge. It was a beautiful place. Mrs. Grace Cartwright was responsible for some events in Tin Top and also responsible for the Community Center building being there. It is still there, I don’t know if it is being used for community affairs or not.
Times were hard for farmers during the depression era and then went into World War II era. I was almost 10 when Pearl Harbor was bombed and America was brought into the war. Some of the Tin Top young men were drafted into service and one of them gave his life. During the war, our community began to change. As during the time before, jobs were scarce, but the war opened up jobs. Factories were opened and employment began to double. Some families moved from the community and some even moved to California where jobs seemed to have been plentiful. Women became employed in the factories as the men had been drafted into the war.
A lot more to talk about, which I will began next time. Call me if you have a comment. See you next time!
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School who now resides in Springtown. Contact her at 817-221-2205.
