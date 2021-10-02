Growing up in the Depression and World War II era was a hard time, but these hard times built character and you learn what is most important. Most of all, we all depended on our creator — the church would be full on Sundays.
Tin Top was a small rural farming community, but a lot of activities took place. We had our small two-room school, our churches, a baseball team and had Christmas and Easter programs in which the whole community participated in. Even during warm weather, the community participated in a play that used the tabernacle as a theater — all of the actors were citizens of the community. I remember one that my dad and mother (Everett and Opal Young) had roles in.
In spite of Tin Top being a farming community, we had a lot of "Hams!" Everything and everybody that participated in this play was all local talent, nobody from outside!
My dad, Everett Young, formed a baseball team and even got uniforms for the team and during the season every Sunday afternoon, we played the Baker community — one Sunday at Baker and the following Sunday, Tin Top. There is a photo of the team hanging in Mary's Cafe in Tin Top. There was an old upright piano in the two-story house we lived in, a beautiful upright that, also, was very heavy and I can understand why it had never been moved from that house. My desire was to play the piano, and since we could not afford piano lessons, at the age of about 12, I proceeded to teach myself. I did learn very easily because I play by ear. I could not read notes and still cannot read notes, but have played for our little country church and also played for singers at the Bethel Methodist Church, when they had Sunday afternoon singing. I also played for the church my husband and I were pastors of.
During World War II, each family was issued ration books. There were stamps for gas, sugar, tires, and other things. My dad and mother each were issued ration stamps. I was issued ration stamps, even at the age of 11, 12 and 13, but my brother, James, was not because he was too young. If you used up your ration stamps for sugar, you could not buy any more sugar until you were issued a book for the next month, so you had to be careful of your usage. You definitely had to watch your gas ration stamp usage.
There were several of the young men of Tin Top that served in the WWll, Korea and Vietnam wars. Robert Johnson served in the Navy on a ship and was discharged in 1946. His parents were Floyd and Ivy Johnson. My parents, E.W. and Opal Young, received several letters from him while he was in the Navy. First Lt. W. Bryant Caraway, Jr was killed in action in Okinawa April 27, 1945. His parents were Bryant and Jewel Caraway. Staff Sgt. Henry Dabney Caraway served in the USAF in Korea, and Walter Carl Caraway an ADF2 in the USNR and also, later, as a border patrolman. They were the sons of Buck Caraway.
Dudley Caraway served in Korea, and his brother, Hollie, was a very popular football star at Weatherford High School. Their parents were Otto and Louise Caraway. Tom Riddle served in the Air Force during Vietnam and stationed mostly in Hawaii, heading the command of seeing the orders before they were issued to Vietnam. His parents were Mr. and Mrs. Bob Riddle. There probably are more, I do not have all that information, but these I grew up with.
After WWII ended, some families moved away. One family I remember in particular, the Owens family, moved to California to seek better jobs. Others moved into Weatherford, and others got employment in town, but remained in Tin Top. After WWll, ways of living changed. The whole world changed.
There were many families in Tin Top that remember certain events that are interesting to recall, and some prominent ones that were members of Tin Top for many years. There is not space enough to begin these memories, so I will begin next time. Call me if you have something interesting that I may have overlooked. I would greatly appreciate that.
"Sins are like weeds in a garden. We must pull them out or they will take over."
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School who now resides in Springtown. Contact her at 817-221-2205.
