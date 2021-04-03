I was born Nancy Ann Young in Dennis, Texas in a two story house on the second floor right on the Brazos River — what is now Sugar Tree Golf Course — Dec. 16, 1931, right in the middle of the Depression era.
My parents were Everett William (E. W.) Young and Vera Opal Bunch Young. My brother, James Young of Weatherford, was also born in the Dennis valley on the Brazos River. There was quite a few Youngs there at that time and quite a few Young families, including Dixons and Howells, and they were all kinfolk in one way or another, at rest in the Johnson Cemetery located between Dennis and Brock.
My dad’s parents were Quillie and Birdie Young and Mother’s parents were Archie H. and Alice Bunch. All were residents of Dennis at that time. My grandfather, A. H. Bunch, was postmaster of Dennis from 1918 to 1941. Also, many names are Huffstuttlers, Nashs and Collins, and I know there are more familiar names that made up that community.
Dennis then was a small thriving farming community. There was a Main Street in Dennis which consisted of two general stores — one was owned by Albert Davis and his wife and the other across the street was I believe Brown’s General Store. A creamery station on Main was operated by Mr. and Mrs. Dill Powell, who were the parents of a friend of mine, Mary Jo Powell Jordan, who is the mother of Attorney Gary Jordan. By the way, Mary Jo and I were reunited in Tin Top, Texas a few years later. A cotton gin, the post office, a few houses and one large house located under trees at the end of the street belonged to my Grandfather and Grandmother Bunch, and the last house was a doctor and his family, and his office was located in the house. Also, right out of “town” was the Dennis School and high school. As far as I know, this building is still standing, although almost hidden by brush and trees.
There was an “indoor outhouse” inside. I have a Dennis High School diploma, which shows my Aunt Sylvia Bunch graduated there May 20, 1938. She was my mother’s youngest sister. I also attended the first grade there.
There was a wooden bridge that crossed the river from the general stores to the churches. There was a Methodist church at which we all attended and Albert Davis was the song leader. Many times after the morning service, dinner “on the ground” and much singing took place. There was a tabernacle located by the church where there was many revivals held! This Methodist church building was later purchased by someone in 1976 and moved to the Pate Museum on Benbrook Highway in Cresson, Texas. The Pate Museum no longer exists and the property was sold to a housing development, but the little Methodist church is still located there and in immaculate shape, and also has a historical marker on it. My husband and I visited it while there was a Pate Museum, and I could not believe how small it was, because when I attended there as small child it looked large to me. My mother, Opal Young, taught Sunday school in that little church — a curtain was put up across a comer to make a room and that’s where children’s Sunday school was taught.
I titled these articles that I will be doing “Precious Memories” because that is what they are — a lot of things that I had not even thought about for a while are now coming to mind as I reflect my childhood days and growing up days.
That’s enough for now, but more in my next article. I know there are more of you that could put a little light on this and I would like to hear from you.
“Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.” — Thomas Edison
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School who now resides in Springtown. Contact her at 817-221-2205.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.