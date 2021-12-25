I remember 80 years ago on Dec. 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese.
I was only 9 years of age. My parents were talking about “war” and I did not know what that meant, but knew something devastating was happening. Of course, back then, there was no television, we had no radio and no newspaper, so finding out how bad it really was took some time. But as time went by, the American people went to work helping this war thing, and the American people were very patriotic. The farmers were not being drafted because there had to be corn, wheat, vegetables, etc.
Everyone in America did all their effort to help during this war. Women went to work in the factories making supplies for the war effort. They were “Swing Shift Maisie Raviers” so to speak! Things began to change in our way of living: electricity came our way, we were able to drive to Weatherford one night a week to see a movie in a “new” car my Dad was able to purchase (well, new to us) and money became more available because of jobs being created. Slowly things began to change in America.
As a small girl growing up on the farm without radio, television or even a newspaper, when Christmas time rolled around it was like a dreamland — something magical — though we knew and were taught what Christmas was all about: the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. The churches would put on plays about the birth of Jesus. Still, something magical seemed to me, thinking how was Santa Claus coming down the chimney when we did not have a chimney? With stockings up, my brother and I always anticipated what would be in the stockings and around the tree. Later we moved into a two-story house that had a fireplace with a chimney, and we always left milk and cookies out for Santa. I even saw a footprint in the ashes of the fireplace. As I got a little older, I wanted to be a business woman so I never cared for dolls. I remember building a cafe out in the back yard with a counter and even made up a menu, making mud cakes for chocolate cake.
One Christmas I asked for a desk. My Dad and Mom bought the desk. It was black trimmed with orange trim painted designs. It was a beautiful desk and the front pulled out for the desk part. Later, when I was grown and did not believe in Santa, I found out my Dad worked five days for a dollar a day to pay for the desk — the cost was $5! I don’t know what happened to that desk, but I spent many hours pretending I was a business woman.
My dear sweet Aunt Rosa and Uncle “Hot Shot” had no children of their so they sort of adopted me and my brother, James. Aunt Rosa was an artist, with not only oil paintings but as a seamstress. She could go to a department store and check the children’s clothing, go home, make a pattern and make the dress exactly as the store-bought one. She made many dresses for me to wear to school and I still have one of them, a very unique one. My Uncle “Hot Shot” was always there if you needed a nickel or a quarter.
I know my brother wanted a bicycle, but of course, no money for one. He found one for $5 and Uncle Hot Shot loaned him the money to purchase it. He always kidded James wanting to know when he was going to pay back the $5 and when James did come up with the money, Uncle Hot Shot would not take it. He was such a sweet and generous man.
Large Christmas dinners were always held at my Grandfather and Grandmother Bunch’s house. They had 12 children and after they were grown and married and had children, you can imagine what a crowd we had. But the dinners were always most delicious, because they were all very good cooks, and meals back then were made from scratch.
Many hours were spent playing with our cousins and we were all very tired when the day was over, but good memories. I have several photos of me and my cousins and aunts and uncles and my grandparents during those times! And as time moved on, and my grandfather passed away and things changed for holidays. Christmas gatherings were held at an aunt’s house. And as we young ones began to marry and have children things really changed, for we would have Christmas at our homes for our children and later on would go to my aunt’s home or my mother and dad’s home. Proof that things don’t stay the same.
See you next time!
“The way of fools seems right to them, but the wise listen to advise.” Proverbs 12:15
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School who now resides in Springtown. Contact her at 817-221-2205.
