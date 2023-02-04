Growing up in the 1930’s, 1940’s and even the 1950’s, we did not have to be concerned about locking our doors or letting our children walk to town or to the movies.
Those times were trusting times and not to fear! Of course, my boys, Mike and Doug Smith, were given rules as to how far to go and how long to be gone. We lived on East Lee Street when they grew up and about once a week, usually on a Saturday, they could walk west on Lee and cross South Main and there was a Piggly-Wiggly store and a Motts Variety Store. They would get a trinket from Motts and could go inside Piggly-Wiggly and buy a snack — Dollar General is located there now.
They were also allowed to walk to downtown Weatherford and attend a movie at the Plaza Theater. Those were carefreeand laid-back days. Stores were closed on Sunday for people to respect the day of the Lord and go to church. I remember the churches were packed. Also, Wednesday night was church night, so no peewee baseball or football was played or practiced — no activities were planned out of respect for the church. How times have changed! All stores, restaurants, all kinds of sports take place on Sunday now without any thought of what day it is.
In making their rounds when allowed, Mike and Doug had puppies or kittens “following” them home, but when I saw them they weren’t following — they were being carried. We raised puppies and sometimes kittens and found homes for them. As a matter of fact, they raised a baby calf in the backyard, which was an FFA project. This calf caught on with the boys playing football and would play with them by picking up the ball in its mouth and run with them. We raised chickens and even a duck in the backyard. I suppose you can’t do that now.
The old Weatherford College building was located down the street from us, where CVS is now. The Weatherford College Gym was located across from the college on South Main. There was many an activity that took place there: basketball games and special events, such as the May Fete. My older son, Mike, performed at the May Fete when he was just about 5 years old. Mrs. Jordan’s kindergarten hosted the May Fete program then. Two of the most popular songs during that time were “Cindy, Oh, Cindy and Mary Anne.” Mike sang the song Mary Anne with a young girl, a kindergarten classmate, dancing the hula in a grass skirt. The song Mary Anne had a Hawaiian beat. The 5 year olds were so cute and made a great hit.
When I was 10 years of age, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
The Possum Kingdom Dam, which began construction in 1936, was completed in 1947. On Aug. 17, 1945 during the night, two B-29 bomber planes collided causing a great light which was seen for miles around. This took place in the Peaster area. Eighteen of the 20 men were killed.
Can you imagine those who witnessed the collision was probably thinking “Are we being attacked?!” I’m sure those who found plane parts and body parts on their farms were beyond belief. I remember how the sky lit up.
A lot of people were outside laying on pallets because of the heat. Remember we did not have air conditioning back then. I do remember my Dad putting a bed outside to sleep on and put beds on our screened in front porch for my brother and me to sleep on.
The 20th Century Building is still there and many activities took place there. I am so glad that historical building is still intact. We had sorority dinners there, hosted football banquets, had bank Christmas parties there, and, also, bridal and baby showers. A lot of history in that building — too bad it can’t talk.
Weatherford has many beautiful old Victorian homes and many other old homes which are so important to the history of Weatherford. But what happened to the Dory home on South Main? I see it isn’t there any more and it was a large, two-story brick home. History there, also. Remembering days of the Brazos River next!
Feared knocked at the door. Faith answered. No one was there!
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School. Contact her at 817-594-7055.
