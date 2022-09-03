In going through my high school yearbooks, I found items I had forgotten about and some very nice and interesting teachers and our football coaches. Of course, the senior high school classes were sophomore, junior and senior. Those three years of my life were eventful and exciting, especially for a very naive country farm girl.
There were two sororities during my high school years — the MKK and the Theta-Theta. Only a few were chosen to be in those sororities.I do not approve of these because so many others were not even asked to be a sorority member. It was like you had to be special or popular. I’m glad they do not have them in the high schools any more. I felt sorry for the girls who were not asked or considered.
I was asked by Betty Shaw, who was a very nice, sweet girl and also the football Sweetheart at that time, to be her Little Sister. I accepted. She later would school me to run for cheerleader. She was also a cheerleader.
As a plebe, I had to obey my Big Sister. There were things we had to do as initiations which were pretty funny. I remember one incident we plebes had to do and that was to meet on a Saturday morning in front of the John L. Heartsill store to wash the sidewalk with a toothbrush and a thimble of water. People walking down the sidewalk had to walk around us and some laughed and others would think “crazy!” Our sorority had two Big Brothers and they were twins, Jim and Sam Fox. We plebes did everything we could to aggravate our Big Brothers! We were a thorn in their side, so to speak. Jim Fox would later marry a friend of mine, Mary, who worked with me at The M & F Bank and Sam Fox married a dear friend, Dorothy Vowell, who was a classmate, a sorority plebe with me, and later a long time employee of the Weatherford Democrat. Good times and good memories from that time.
During my sophomore year, a good friend of mine, Nona McMakin, and myself became two of the candidates to try out for cheerleader. During those times, there was no cheerleader squad, but only six cheerleaders, and you were elected by the students, which consisted of sophomores, juniors and seniors, and you were required to perform a “yell” on the stage all by yourself. My Theta-Theta Big Sister, Betty Shaw, who was a cheerleader herself, taught me a “yell” to perform on the stage. My friend Nona and me were just naive country girls about to compete with the “city’’ girls.
We were very nervous and also thinking we did not have a chance against them. The day of the election, we each performed our “yell” in front of all the students. She and I were sitting in the room we were waiting in thinking we did not even come close to winning. We were so shocked when the names they called out for the winners were “Young and McMakin.” I understand the majority of the students stood up for us when our names were called, even the football team. We would serve for the next two years as part of the cheerleading team. Those two years were fun and interesting times. We traveled with the football team to the towns they would be playing against. Sometimes it was very, very cold with the north wind blowing and also, some snow on the ground. I remember there were times I thought I was going to freeze to death!
I remember special teachers that I dearly loved: my typing teacher and home-ec teacher. Do they not have home economics in school anymore. Every girl needs to learn the basics. We learned how to sew and how to cook, at least the basics, of these two. I know there are women who have specialties in their meal preparing. Mine is just plain old comfort cooking!
Many events and changes took place for me in the 1940 years. First of all, World War II began Dec. 7, 1941, when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. Some of our young boys were inducted into the services and served during the war. Also, the war ended the Great Depression for it created jobs for everyone by opening up factories. Then, I started junior high in Weatherford in the year of 1946. A great change from being a country girl to being a “city’’ girl. A lot of history and events to write about beginning next time!
“Even a fool who keeps silent is considered wise!”
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School. Contact her at 817-594-7055.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.