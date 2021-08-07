Getting settled in a new community and on the Milmo Property, Dad began preparing the land for planting and meeting our new neighbors and getting involved in community events.
I began my second year in grade school at the Balch Public School, which was two rooms with no heat, no air and no indoor plumbing. The outhouse was located outside of the schoolhouse. It was quite different from the Dennis school. In the winter, the trustees of the school took turns building the fire in a wood burning heater and would have to be their early in order for the rooms to be fairly warm. Dad was one of the trustees and in warm weather our air-conditioning was raising the windows! The school was not far from our home but we still rode the school bus to school. That’s one reason I can remember that scary swinging bridge in Tin Top, for the bus picked up students across the bridge. I remember playing basketball there along with other activities for the students. Of course we had plays and celebrated Christmas, Easter and Valentine’s Day. I took a shoe box and made a Valentines box out of it by decorating it. We covered our own school books with grocery paper sacks. My brother James had to wait another year to begin school since he was two years behind me. We walked to the bus line where we caught the bus on the corner of the Owens and Todd places on the country road.
We only lived in the small farm house for about two years, then moved to the two-story yellow house right in the middle of Tin Top. The little store was across the road from it and the Church of Christ, the cemetery, and the little Baptist church was just down the road from our home. The house had three rooms upstairs and three rooms downstairs, plus the kitchen. Still we had no electricity and used an outhouse, but we did have a windmill with a hand pump and a water storage tank. We got modernized, or it seemed that way to us — at least, we did not have to draw water from a well! There was a large barn, a corral for the cattle and a large cement water tank with goldfish in it. Dad had more land to farm and more cattle to see after and Mother grew a very large garden. There was a cellar on the place for us to go to for safety in bad storms. As I have said before, I’d rather face the storm then to go down into a cellar! We had a fenced-in yard and Mother could raise flowers. There was also a red rose bush climbing on the water tower. We caught the school bus in front of our home since we were on the “main” road and did not have to walk far any more.
Back then, certain days of the week were designated work days. Monday was wash day, and Dad would build a fire under a large black pot, heating water to wash laundry in and a number three tub for rinsing. Even during the winter we still did laundry outside and hung the laundry on a clothesline, which would dry quickly in summer but sometimes froze in winter. Tuesday was designated ironing day and we used the “sad irons” heated on the stove. Then, everything was ironed — sheets, cup towels, bath towels, etc. Wednesday was always set aside for church night, so only minor chores were done. Thursday was set aside for baking. Friday was set aside for house cleaning. Saturday was bath day, which was still done in a number three tub with water heated on the wood burning stove. Also, grocery shopping in Weatherford if needed. And of course, Sunday definitely was the day for church morning and evening.
About once a month we would have “dinner on the ground” after church. All the food prepared by the farmer’s wives was most delicious — fried chicken, mashed potatoes, black eyed peas, green beans, tomatoes, onions, radishes, corn on the cob and of course, homemade cakes and cobblers!
That time was hard for the farmers — they toiled from sunrise to sundown and a lot of the time the weather did not cooperate with them. They would wait for rain, but a hail storm might come and destroy their crops. They would salvage what they could. Back then you could not insure your crops.
I have run out of space, but there will be much more to talk about living as a country girl on the farm. See you next time!
When prayer becomes your habit, that’s when miracles happen!
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School who now resides in Springtown. Contact her at 817-221-2205.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.