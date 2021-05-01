In my first article I was remembering the thriving farm community, Dennis, Texas, where I was born and where many of my family also lived — the A. H. Bunch family, my mother’s family, and the Quillie Young family, my father’s family.
As I said, my grandfather, A. H. Bunch, was the postmaster of Dennis for 23 years. My Grandfather and Grandmother Bunch had 12 children — nine girls and three boys. One older girl, Rosa Bunch Collins, taught school in Dennis in the year 1926. My grandfather, Quillie Young’s mother was the first white woman born in Nebraska City, Nebraska, and she was named Nebraska Level Young. I don’t know her history, but I would like to and she is buried in a cemetery between Stephenville and Granbury. I could not locate her grave, but did locate the grave of my great Grandmother Dixon, who was the mother of my Grandmother Young, Birdia Dixon Young.
Quille and Birdia Young were my father, Everett W. Young’s, parents. Birdia Young passed away at the age of 52 in 1936, when I was about 5 years old. I barely remember her, maybe one or two incidents. She was very much a Christian woman and her Bible was much worn and beginning to come apart.
After her death, her children found a note in her Bible addressed to them and it read: “Children one and all, when I am gone I guess the Bible will still be here. I want you all to read it and follow its teachings and you will never go wrong. My heart reaches out for you all and I pray for you every day. If I get to heaven, which I believe I will, I want to see you all step in one at a time as you leave this world. Be good and love everybody — take your baby’s to church — raise then for the Lord all eight of you. All my babies — I love you. Mother.” Even though she knew she was dying her thoughts were for her children.
She and Grandfather Young had eight children — five boys and three girls. And as far as I know, all her children who have gone on and are all in heaven. You could tell by her writing and spelling that her education was limited, but the message was powerful and to the point! She was very wise in the Lord. Several years later, two of my aunts brought my grandmother’s Bible to me and wanted me to have it. I consider it an honor that out of all the grandchildren, they wanted me to have the Bible. I had it restored and had the letter laminated and placed in the Bible. I still have her Bible.
Those days of the Great Depression were very hard days — no jobs, no money, no big government handouts. The churches were always packed! The money you were able to earn was due to very hard and tedious work. My dad was a farmer, but even then you depended strictly on the weather if you made a crop or not — not like today with irrigating and other means to protect your crops.
My dad also took odd jobs on the side. In 1936, he helped repair the wooden bridge in Dennis by hanging on underneath, nothing between him and the river. He also was known to be the man who climbed pecan trees, even up to the very top to thrash pecans. He slaughtered hogs for those who did not like doing it themselves. Dad had a long saw which took two men to operate it — he and my Uncle Slye Collins would saw wood all day for a dollar each.
Hard work did not scare my dad. He was only interested in taking care of his family. In those days, you could go to the grocery store and purchase eight to 10 bags of groceries for only two or three dollars. The problem was getting the two or three dollars, which was not easy because of no jobs! The women saved everything, even the twine on flour sacks, etc. When my mother passed, I found spools of twine she had saved and a stack of print sacks which were used to make dresses and shirts, and hundreds of buttons. The women saved all these things because they could not go to the store and buy these things because of lack of money. They raised large gardens and canned everything, and would store all their canned goods in a cellar in order to keep proper temperature. The cellars were also used for protection from storms. Me, I’d rather face the storm then to go down in the cellar! All quilts were homemade and they made their own clothing and their children’s, too, of course. All cooking was from scratch, and what delicious food. My mother could take very little and made a very delicious meal out of it. On a wood burning stove, too!
I did not live in Dennis very long — Dad and Mother were there longer — and were married there, five years before I was born. I was born in Dennis and went to the first grade there. Still, I remember several incidents, such as being asked by my first grade teacher to sing a song that had me sneezing into a handkerchief, and Mother making me a dress with a pocket on it so I would have a place to put my handkerchief. Also, I was one chosen to play bells (I suppose you would call it a band) and we had to wear blue and white outfits. So I only lived in Dennis from 1931 to approximately 1938, and then Dad moved us all to Tin Top, Texas. There is a lot to talk about during that time and a lot of history growing up in that era, which I will begin in my next article.
God made the world out of nothing and as long as you think you are something, he cannot make anything out of you.
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School who now resides in Springtown. Contact her at 817-221-2205.
