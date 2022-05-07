There are many memories and many, many changes for Weatherford. Growing up in the 30s, 40s and 50s, everything took place on the square. Many of the old landmarks are gone, and the square is not as active as it once was in earlier years. Changes started taking place and now those of us who grew up in the old Weatherford don’t even recognize our hometown as it once was.
Thinking back around the square in the 30s, there was Cotten-Bratton Funeral Home and Furniture, Pritchard’s Grocery, Derby Cafe, Plaza Theater, Peter’s Cafe, John Heartsill Store and on the second floor as far as I can remember, a beauty shop and the Telephone Company with only seven operators at that time. Probably others, but that is all I can remember.
Then across Fort Worth Highway, on the corner was The First National Bank, Duke and Ayers, and others I don’t recall. Across the next street and between the stores was a building that Dr. J. E. Smith began his practice in when he first came to Weatherford. Also, a dentist. It was the Kindall Building. On the next corner was City Pharmacy, George’s Men’s Clothing, Ben Franklins’, The Texas CafeWren’s Drug Store and the Merchants and Farmers State Bank. Wren’s had a bar to eat sandwiches and ice cream. Those were the days!
Down the street behind the M & F Bank was law offices, then the Texan Theater, White’s Auto Store and Carter & Ivy Hardware Store. Across North Main on the corner was the Citizens National Bank and down North Main behind Citizen’s was a drug store and Claude Smith’s Hamburgers (best hamburger in town). Next to the bank, Fannie Price or Brice Jewelry Store, Palace and Princess Theaters and Gilbert’s Clothing Store — did I really love to shop there! I still have some Sarah Coventry Jewelry I purchased there. Then the Hub and across York Avenue, W. H. Bowden’s. Across from Bowden’s, JCPenney, Safeway Store and a little dress shop called Mode-0-Day that had really cute blouses. Then across Palo Pinto, another dress shop, Open House — a really great shop — and I believe Sharp’s Grocery. Across from there was Hamilton’s Tire Shop, Creamland Cafe, a shoe repair shop and others I don’t recall. Across South Main I believe were law offices, then Dory’s Car Shop and Nook Cafe. Most of the second floors housed attorney’s offices.
On Saturdays, the farmers would gather in front of Pritchard’s Grocery and “gossip!” At that time, Pritchard’s Grocery allowed the farmers to charge their groceries until harvest time when they paid their bill in full. I was told by his daughter that Mr. Cotten of Cotten-Bratton would allow those who purchased furniture from him to charge their furniture and if they were late or never paid, he never sent them a statement and never confronted them. Also, after the death of her father, in cleaning out his desk, she found checks from people that he never cashed, because he said those people cannot afford this. That was the kind of man Mr. Cotten was. Very rare, not many like him. He was such a nice, big-hearted man.
Heartsill’s Store was a very popular gathering place. John Heartsill was also the referee for lots of basketball games. At that time, the Plaza Theater and the Drive-In Theater were owned by the Jones family. The Creamland Cafe was a popular hang-out for the high school kids. Peter’s Cafe was a good place to eat a hamburger after the Saturday afternoon “cowboy movie.”
So many good memories when everything took place around the square. No parking meters, everybody knew everybody then. I think the main fault of Weatherford now is that it wants to be a city and still maintain a small town atmosphere.
“Teach us, Lord, to speak words that are tender and gentle, for tomorrow we may have to eat them.”
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School. Contact her at 817-594-7055.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.