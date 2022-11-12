Do you remember where you were when the end of World War ll was announced?
It was 1945, and I lived with my dad and mother, Everett and Opal Young, and my brother, James Young, in Tin Top, Texas. I was 14 years of age, about to begin my years in junior and senior high school.
A lot of things happened during the war days. The farmers finally got electricity and Dad purchased a butane tank, and we had gas heat for the winters months and also to prepare our meals with. We rural communities finally got modern! During this timeframe a frozen locker plant was built in Weatherford, and people could rent a locker to put their meats in. Dad and Mother dressed several chickens and dressed hogs for sausage, ham and bacon. We were able to keep frozen meats in our rented locker, and when we came to town, we could take out what we wanted. It was a great blessing for us to be able to keep frozen meats ahead of time. Now, look what has happened — frozen fruits, vegetables and desserts. A lot of years of hard work to keep food “on the table” so to speak had begun to ease up for the rural communities.
The first “washerterial” was opened in Weatherford and, if I remember right, by the Milburn families. No more chopping wood and heating water in a large black pot to laundry clothes! We just packed up all laundry and drove to Weatherford to the washerterial. Today, clothes practically iron themselves and the washerterial is now named the laundromat.
During my senior year, not only did I graduate, I was one of the actors in the senior play, finished my second year as cheerleader and was elected Melon Vine Queen, which was the name of our yearbook. It was an exciting and busy year for me. As a farm girl and attending a one room schoolhouse, I never dreamed of even being noticed, much less being in the senior play and elected the Melon Vine Queen!
There were three candidates running for Melon Vine Queen — sophomore, junior and senior. Campaigns were made and then the day of the voting, I won the contest. I was to dress in a gown, and be escorted down the aisle, seated on the throne and a crown was placed on my head. It was a very exciting time for me. As teenagers, we tend to take life very seriously! We seniors decorated the gym for our junior/senior prom night. Then, as graduation night approached, there was much excitement in the air. We sent out invitations and I remember the excitement of receiving graduation gifts, even through the mail! The night of graduation, there was much activity planned. All night parties and breakfast served from a home opened to us. I do remember attending a dance in the Wm. Tate home built in 1877. It had 15 rooms and a ballroom on the 31st floor, and that is where the dance took place. That home is still standing and whoever owns has kept it very immaculate. Arriving home around 6 a.m. were many, many tired teenagers! But a fun and memorable night.
All of the fun places during my high school years are all gone now. But there a lot of memories... Creamland Cafe, the Palace, Princess, Texan and Plaza theaters, the Jones Drive-In Theater, Holland’s Lake (where the teens ended on a date), Peter’s Cafe, John Heartsill Store, Ben Franklins and Duke & Ayres, Merchants & Farmers State Bank, Patrick’s Cafe and Claude Smith Hamburgers!
I remember when the telephone company was on the second floor above the Plaza Theater Building with only seven operators. I knew four of them personally. I also remember when the Southwestern Bell telephone building was erected and the phone company moved there. I remember Piggly-Wiggly on South Main and the old Weatherford College building on South Main and East Lee. I remember the Seaberry Building on S. Main and, at one time, the 7/11 store near the Seaberry Building, Open House (my favorite store), W. H. Bowden & Sons store, Dorothy Watt Jewelry, the Domino Hall across the street from the Weatherford Market and when the Post Office was on Fort Worth Street. That building is still there and is now some kind of court building.
I remember Wren’s Drug Store, Corcanges Drug Store, George’s Men Clothing and another of my favorites, Gilbert’s Dress Shop! I regret that today’s youth do not have those kind of memories due to big tech.
It’s always a constant consolation to me to realize that although God created man and woman, there is no recorded testimony that he created committees. For this alone, I thank him!
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School. Contact her at 817-594-7055.
