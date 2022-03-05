Looking back over the time I was born, in the 1930’s era, and comparing that time to the time now, I marvel at the difference and how fast knowledge has progressed.
I grew up on a farm and during that time there was no electricity, no indoor (outhouse) plumbing, no running water in the house, no heat or A/C. We heated our home with wood that my Dad kept supplied from the forest in the winter and during the summer our A/C was raising the windows and hand made fans. Since we had no electricity, we had no radio, no television, no internet, no telephone and no technology of any kind. It was not even thought of during that time.
Later on, my Dad purchased a battery operated radio and of course, some of the time there would be a lot of static. But we would listen to the news, Fibber McGee’s Closet, Amos and Andy, the Lone Ranger and Jack Benny. These are some of the programs I remember. During the day, Mother would have preachers on and also, gospel music — but not too often due to the work we had to do during planting and harvest time.
In comparison, see what we have now. We have television 24-hours a day. You can now make a deposit without going to the bank. You can pay a bill without mailing a check. You can communicate without making a phone call or a visit. You can now take a photo and send it right away on your cell phone or internet or Facebook. With technology, we can now reach out all over the world. You can now get on internet and check your weather forecast for today and the rest of the week. You can order “stuff” on internet and most of the time it arrives in a day or two.
I worked at the Merchants and Farmers State Bank during the 1950s here in Weatherford, and I can tell you the way banking was done then in comparison to today — it is a totally foreign world! The bookkeeping department machines posted checks and deposits twice each day, and mailed bank statements at the end of each month with the original check enclosed. Now, you do not receive your original check, only a copy on the back of your bank statement. At the close of the bank day, we had to balance each day and if you were off even 10 cents, it had to be found. I worked several times after hours in order to find the 10 cents. Even the officers of the bank stayed and helped. When posting checks, signatures were checked. I have received an occasional check paid without my signature, for once in a while I failed to sign a check. Not so in those days.
But computers now post your account, and computers definitely make mistakes! It seems to be easier for someone to get into your bank account — not so back in the old days. Everything was checked thoroughly and efficiently. Believe me, your bank account was much more secure than now. Due to technology, things are much quicker and near at hand. You can look up information immediately and find out what you are looking for almost all of the time. But the old days and the old ways were much more safer and secure.
Times have really changed during my 90 years, and I don’t think for the best. There are pros and cons. Especially when it comes to families and life-changing ways. I liked the old days better.
My grandmother, Alice W. Bunch, quoted this several times:” An ungrateful man is like a hog under a tree eating acorns, but never looking up to see where they came from.”
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School. Contact her at 817-594-7055.
