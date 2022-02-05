Growing up in the depression and WWII era I know were hard times for my family and all in this nation, but the times were simple.
The youth growing up in a farming community knew what lazy summer days meant as we gathered for a swim in the Brazos River, spending time on the “sand bars” and having picnics, but the youth also worked very hard during harvest time. I remember Mother made me and my brother, James, little cotton sacks to help gather the cotton. At the end of the day, Daddy paid us 25 cents for our cotton sacks of cotton. There was one incident in the late 30s, where one of the youth drowned in the Brazos River — the Campbell Island area, as it was called in those days. His name was Newell Smith and I remember how shocked and devastated we were, and what a tragedy!
Campbell Island was named for Dr. Campbell of the original Campbell Memorial Hospital in Weatherford.
My parents were farmers and they worked very hard during the week, from sunup to sundown. Saturdays were days the farmers went into town to shop for their needs, such as groceries and feed store items. We children went to the cowboy movies at the Plaza Theater. Afterwards, a hamburger at Peter’s Cafe and maybe a trinket at the Duke and Ayers Five and Dime. Sundays, everyone attended church. On occasion, there would be a dance held at one of the citizen’s houses, and “fiddlers” were present for the music. I remember Dad and Mother hosted one of the dances. Remember, no electricity back then, so kerosene lamps were the only light we had. The churches were always full during those times. Too bad we can’t say that today, and we will pay the price.
What is so sad today is seeing the Plaza Theater no longer there. My mother was a cashier there for several years during the late 40s and early 50s. All landmarks I grew up with are gone, such as the hotel on Palo Pinto Street, and I remember the Greyhound bus stopping there each day delivering passengers and picking up passengers. I remember my brother, James and our cousin Jolene Allen Gibson catching the Greyhound bus for Odessa, Texas to visit our Uncle Charles and Aunt Violet Jones and our cousins, Tommy and Carol for several days. Then there was the old rock jail and the old Weatherford College building, also built of rock.
I’m told all for the cause of progress. I say baloney — it would have made an awesome museum!
I remember merchants were not allowed to sell on Sundays. Sundays were devoted to attending church and also, Wednesday nights were devoted to the Lord by everyone attending church. No football, baseball or Little League games were allowed on Wednesday night. God was honored in those days. Neighbors were neighbors in those days, helping their neighbors during times of trouble.
WWII seemed to have started a change in the way we all lived and how merchants were beginning to be allowed to sell on Sundays. Factories opened and that created more jobs — which, during the Great Depression jobs, were very scarce. Jobs were even created for women to work in the factories. But still times were simple, because we still did not have Big Tech with all the technology we have to day.
My brother, James, and I had chores to do on the farm. One of my chores was to go bring in the milk cow from the forest, which I did, but one day I was hopping and skipping through the woods to fetch the milk cow. I looked down and saw two eyes looking up at me. Immediately I recognized it was a snake and made a hasty return back to the barn without the cow. Poor Dad had to go fetch the cow after that.
And another one of my chores was to gather the eggs. The hens would make nests out of the hay bales that were stacked in the barn. Then one day, I was about to put my hand in one of the nests, and there was a snake curled up around the eggs. Needless to say, I made another hasty return to the house and again, my poor Dad had to gather the eggs for a while after that incident! I was a farm girl, so you would think I would be used to snakes, but I was not that much of a farm girl!
The 30s, 40s and even the 50s were simple times, but things begin to change and now we are in the Big Tech world. I don’t care for these times — too busy, too rushed!
“Never dig up in unbelief what you have sewn in faith.”
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School. Contact her at 817-594-7055.
