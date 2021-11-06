In doing some research as best I could, Mr. Cary Sisk in the early 1880s purchased many acres of land in what is now the Tin Top, Texas community.
There is a lot of history from that family of Cary and Elizabeth Mann Sisk. Later Elizabeth Sisk, now the widow of Cary Sisk, built a home in Tin Top in 1882. Minnie Sisk, a daughter of Cary and Elizabeth, married Brother Forbes who was the pastor of the Tin Top Church of Christ for many years and was known for riding his horse everywhere he went. He never owned a car, he rode his horse to the church. He and Minnie Sisk Forbes were the parents of Jewel Forbes, who married Bryant Caraway and built their home on the same location in 1942, with lumber from the old house. The Sisk and Caraway families were prominent families of Tin Top from the very beginning. The patriarchs of the Caraway family were John C. and Mary Elizabeth Caraway, who had 10 children. I only knew Bryant, Otto, Buck and Lee Caraway. At one time John C. and Mary Caraway owned 900 acres on what I call the Bethel Road where the road to Horseshoe Bend is. Their acreage was south of Bethel Road. I remember seeing a two story house which was their home place, and a very beautiful Victorian home it was. I remember John C. as he would come into the Tin Top general store. I don’t remember Mary Elizabeth. John C. was born in 1878 and passed in 1958, and Mary Elizabeth was born in 1878 and passed in 1957. To me, it seems that Mr. Cary Sisk founded Tin Top, Texas.
We lived on the W. J. Milmo farm which was about 300 acres that reached down to the Brazos River. My dad, E. W. Young, farmed the land and took care of their cattle and horses. At first, we lived in a small four-room farmhouse right on the Brazos River. We later moved to the two-story house where Family Dollar is now. The W. J. Milmo family during that time was a prominent family that resided in Weatherford, and owned the W. J. Milmo Lumber Company. Their beautiful brick home is still there and located on the corner of Oak and Davis streets across from the Mary Martin homestead. Mrs. W. J. (Etta) Milmo, Dr. Campbell of Campbell Memorial Hospital and Mrs. Lee Walker, a sister of Etta Milmo, were sisters and brother. Mrs. Lee Walker and her husband were also residents of Tin Top and owned 300 acres next to the Milmo Farm. Gene Walker, the grandson of the Lee Walkers, still has that property in Tin Top, but resides in Fort Worth. I have an oil painting that Etta Milmo painted sometime in the late 20s or early 30s. Mother and Dad inherited the painting, which I inherited later. I have contacted Gene Walker to see if he would like the painting, as Etta Milmo was his aunt and the only next of kin that I knew. He is to contact me later to view the painting.
There is a lot of history in Tin Top, and I will talk about different events and happenings as I remember. My mother and dad, Everett and Opal Young, kept the young people of Tin Top entertained — having get-togethers for them at our home, with snacks of homemade cakes and ice cream, and in-season watermelon. They also had weiner roasts and parties for different occasions. And as I have said, my dad founded the Tin Top baseball team for the youth.
Those were fun times in the summer. I found a letter from Georgia Faye Johnson Rhodes to Dad and Mother thanking them for doing what they did for the youth. More next time of Precious Memories.
Thought for today: “It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.”
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School who now resides in Springtown. Contact her at 817-221-2205.
