This year is almost gone. To me, it really sailed by! A lot happened during the year of 2021, but what I will remember most is the week of Feb. 15 when power went off in my neighborhood and did not come back on for four or five days. It was very, very cold and I, and most of my neighbors, had to seek elsewhere for heat. I stayed with my son, Mike, from Monday to Saturday. The amazing thing is, the day I returned home, it was very warm and the snow and ice had all melted. Texas!
I know growing up in Tin Top, we had really bad winters — snow and ice — and we had no electricity then or gas for heat, but we prepared for winters by having plenty of wood chopped and ready to put into the iron heaters and the old iron cook stove. Of course, the water would freeze. Dad and Mother brought buckets of water into the house where the water would not freeze. I remember sleeping upstairs with no heat with quilts piled high on me and Mother warmed her sad irons and wrapped them in towels and put at the foot of my bed to keep my feet warm. Evidently, that did not affect me any — I’m still alive and well.
I remember my Dad hunting during the winter and he often would bring home a duck or quail to eat. A few years later, electricity came to our community and later, Dad was able to put in a butane tank for heat. We got butane heaters and Dad purchased a gas cook stove for Mother and an electric iron! We really got up town, but it was a blessing for we lived a long time without those things.
My brother, James Young and his friend, Johnny Murphy, did a lot of hunting. They were only about 12 or 13 years of age. They used rifles and traps. They hunted for squirrels and put traps out for opossums and skunks. When they caught them they kept the skins and sold them. Of course, they also had to use the rifles to shoot the skunks, or else!
James had a dog that loved to hunt with him, a black beautiful dog named Pup. They were very close. James had a hunting magazine that told them how to ship the pelts to them and they in return bought and sent James the money for them.
I remember one incident, though, that James encountered a skunk that got him good. When he arrived home, Mother would not allow him in the house until he stripped off his clothes and Dad buried them. Then James would get a good bath and had to live with the smell until it wore off. James, when only about 6 years of age, plowed the land with a team of mules, and at the age of about 5, Dad had him holding a team of mules pulling a wagon loaded with cotton in line at the cotton gin while Dad went to get another wagon of cotton. Later the owners of the property Dad farmed bought a Ford tractor and James broke the land with it at an early age.
Dad taught James well how to use a rifle and a trap and how to break the land with mules and a tractor. When it came time to harvest the corn, I drove the tractor pulling the wagon while Dad and James gathered the corn to put into the wagon. It was so hot and the “silk” of the corn just stuck to you. We were so glad to get home and turn the water hose on us to get cooled off and rid of the “silk” of the corn. Harvesting days on the farm were tough. We had no air conditioning to come home to, but we were able to have a block of ice in the ice box for cold ice tea.
There are many events and stories to tell growing up in the Depression and World War II era, especially about the Tin Top Country Store, which is now Mary’s Cafe.
I pray that each and every one of you have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! I also pray that the year 2022 will be a much better year than this year of 2021!
“A refrigerator is a clear example that what matters most is what is on the inside.”
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School who now resides in Springtown. Contact her at 817-221-2205.
