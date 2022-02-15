Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Sunny with gusty winds. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low near 55F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.