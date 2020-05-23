“For the scepter of wickedness shall not rest
on the land allotted to the righteous,
lest the righteous stretch out
their hands to do wrong.” (Psalm 125:3
Amid our current concerns over a virus, albeit a dangerous disease, I wonder how deep our society’s concern for life is? I think of the vast number of lives taken every day by the evil of abortion. We remember the more than 60 million plus babies that were not allowed to see the light of day. We remember leaders who have covered over evil by calling abortion the right to choose. We remember that God has set human life apart as sacred, Genesis 2:7, “Then the Lord God formed the man of dust from the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living creature.” Men and women bear the image of God. God is for all life!
In fact, God ordained capital punishment in Israel for premeditated murder. Human life is so precious in God’s eyes that one who unlawfully takes it rightly forfeits his life.
We should not be surprised that those who believe in their hearts that there is no God would have such a self-centered and low view of life that abortion would be referred to as a woman’s right to choose. Whereas the fear of contracting a virus justifies closing our country and inflicting harm on our citizens.
Psalm 125 is called a Song of Ascent. Verse 3 declares that God restrains man’s evil. Further, psalms of ascent were used in the worship of God. The ascent was the act of going up to worship. Symbolically, as we worship the Living God, we lift our eyes to heaven from where our help comes. (Psalm 121:1)
Psalm 125:3 quoted above is part of a song of worship. The details revealed include two unconditional promises to His people. Israel, the church of the Old Testament was promised by God to: always have a strong foundation for life and be assured of His protection. Verse 3 contains a conditional promise that God will keep evil from ruling over His people. The caveat is that God expects that His people would not “stretch out their hands to do wrong.”
We no longer live under a theocracy. That is, God has instituted Civil Government for the good and welfare of all people. (Romans 13) Yet, believers ought not to take comfort in that this conditional promise of God no longer applies. God is holy. He never “winks” at sin. Sin is a direct offence against His character. He will never accommodate sin. Abortion is sin. It is first a sin against the holy God. It is also a sin against man and if His people do wrong, there will be consequences.
The Apostle Paul advised the Church in Corinth that judgment must be directed inside the church. He declared the truth that God will judge the world. Christians are followers of Jesus. We were made new creatures by God’s grace alone. Believers live under God’s word. Jesus Christ is the King and Head of the church and His word is her standard.
I in no way indorse those who would take the law into their own hands. Violence against abortionists can never be acceptable in defense of life. Those who would advocate such violence do more harm than any possible good that they may see. Yet I am calling Christians to be who they profess to be.
There are three actions Christians can and should take against the evil of abortion. First, Christians should pray for God’s protection of the unborn and for those who have been deceived to think that abortion is simply an acceptable choice. Second, Christians could support local pregnancy crisis centers financially and/or by volunteering. We in Weatherford have an opportunity to do exactly that. Grace House Ministries is a blessing to our community. I give the Lord thanks for their efforts in being used by God to minister to women and their unborn babies. Finally, Christians have been commanded to disciple the nations. We are called to be people of light. We know that the only way by which this evil can be purged from our land is by God’s grace in changing the hearts of men and women.
Remember life, all life, and never stretch out your hands to do evil (or support those who do)!
Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
