The first action of 2021 may likely be the same as that of 2020 and all previous “New Year’s.” The action of which I speak is making resolutions. We all tend to think in grand terms. Often, our resolutions fall by the wayside by February. I want to suggest a resolution that we should all seek to implement. May we all seek to “Do what is right!” Not simply what we “think” is right, but what is right.
There is an obvious problem in implementing this resolution. In order to do what is right, one must know what is right. There must be a standard of “right.” The absolute standard of what is right is the word of God, the Bible.
The Apostle Paul wrote to the church in Corinth, that the believer is to take every thought captive to the word of Christ. (2 Corinthians 10:5) Romans 12:2 is an exhortation to Christians not to be conformed to the world, but to be transformed by the renewal of the mind. The result is: “That by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” Ephesians 5:11 points out that Christians were once in darkness but are now “light in the Lord.” Believers are to be children of light, that is, Christians follow Jesus by living under His word. The “fruit” of living as children of light is “found in all that is good and right and true.” Knowing what is good, right and true is only possible through God’s transformation. He has promised to change those whom he calls, regenerates and justifies. He does it by his word and Spirit. Doing what is right is the response of one who has been born again by the Holy Spirit in concert with God’s word.
That which is right proceeds from the attributes of God. He has revealed himself as good, righteous and true. Those who seek to do what is right are in an intimate relationship with God. This intimacy is only possible by knowing Jesus, God’s only Son. As the Father is the source, knowing the “good” proceeds from intimacy with him.
Doing the right thing is wise living. Wise living follows the way of blessing. The way of blessing is to obey God. Conversely, God said that a cursed life would follow the one who was disobedient. I have yet to meet someone who wanted to live a cursed life. Yet, by ignorance or avoidance of God’s word, we head towards destruction. Don’t be fooled by following someone who commits to do what he thinks is right. First, know yourself what is right. Then do it.
Whereas God is the one working in a believer to do what is right, the believer is not an idle bystander. Christians live responding to the Spirit of God acting in them. God’s means to progressively change his people is the systematic, intense study of the Bible and the theology which proceeds from it. This is not only a personal endeavor but a corporate one. Each local church is accountable before God to “teach what is in accordance with sound doctrine.” (Titus 2:1) Every believer is likewise accountable to invest in such a church.
The Apostle Paul addressed the barrier to growth in knowing what is right. (2 Timothy 3) Paul wrote that people would be “lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power.”
Paul described the visible church corrupted by those who only looked godly; those who sought to “tickle” men’s ears. He gave a timeless answer to the problem. Paul’s answer then was for Timothy to continue in what he learned and firmly believed. Paul reminded Timothy that all Scripture was breathed out by God and it’s the Scriptures which are able to make the believer “competent and equipped for every good work.” God’s answer remains the same. The visible church is the place to grow in knowing what is right as she faithfully teaches the Scriptures.
May you be a part of such a church. May you grow in knowing that which is true, honorable, just, pure, lovely and commendable. May all Christians keep this resolution for the glory of God!
The Rev. Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford Presbyterian Church.
