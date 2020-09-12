Hello friends!
Everyone dusted their rain boots and umbrellas this week. I was wishing my dog had rain boots, as she refused to go out. For a bit, I thought she might need a life jacket or a boat. The rain and cooler temperatures seemed like a mirage considering the heat and dry winds of August.
The “reverse” Homecoming parade will be tomorrow (Sunday), Sept. 13. The kids who would normally ride in the parade will line up on Bulldog Boulevard (at the high school) and the audience is encouraged to drive by them offering support with waves and horn honks. The fun starts at 6 p.m.
The Garden Club had its first meeting of the year with a pot luck lunch and the installation of officers on Sept. 2nd. Seven new members have joined in August and September!
A few notable dates:
Sept. 19 — Homecoming game for the Bulldogs
Downtown Mineral Wells, Rodeo Wells Parade at 1 p.m.
Sept. 13 — Children’s Sunday School/ Nursery Ministry at FBC, Millsap begins again
Sept. 16-19 — Mineral Wells Rodeo
Oct. 3 — Consignment Auction at Walden Farm and Ranch, Millsap store
Garden Club bake sale at Tommy’s in Millsap
Oct 15, 16. 17 — Garage Sale at 316 W. Brazos St. to benefit the Garden Club
Our community will greatly miss the warm, loving Gayle Hooten who left us too soon. Please remember her family and friends in thought and prayer in the weeks to come.
Let not your heart be troubled this week.
THOUGHT: Even if you are on the right track, you will get run over if you just sit there. (Will Rogers)
Susie Schofield is a Millsap resident and regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
