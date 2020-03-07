Rotary Club thankful for Pancake Supper sponsors
Dear Editor:
The Rotary Club of Weatherford would like to thank everyone that purchased tickets for the pancake supper. This is the major fundraiser for the year that provides scholarships and funds community service projects. From the pancake eating contest to the elementary students competing in the pancake building contest, everyone seemed to have a good time!
Rotary would like to thank those that sponsored this event to help make it the success it was! First, our Title Sponsor was I-HOP. They were so good to our club in providing the food for the evening.
Emerald Partners included Walmart No. 963.
Sapphire Partners were Honda of Weatherford and AMS Storage
Diamond Partners were Hutton Financial, Surepoint Emergency Center, First National Bank, Mike the Tree Man and Art Munsford.
Community Champions were Medical City Weatherford, JRJ Construction, PlainsCapital Bank, J & M Brick, Pinnacle Bank Springtown, Texas Butane, Paralegal Services of North Texas, Hartness Printing, Quikprint, Fire Oak Grill, Oaxaca, Sunny Street Café, Chip Hudson of Ben E. Keith and two local R&K Cafes.
Other individual contributions came from Hugh and Cissie Bradberry, Joe Wilkinson, Margaret Martin and Connie Langston.
Rotary Club of Weatherford
