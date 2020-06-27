During times of stress and uncertainty, it is easy to focus on things we cannot control rather than things that we can control. Changes in our financial, social and physical situations can bring extra anxiety and concern, making us feel
overwhelmed or even trapped. These feelings can give us a sensation of fight, flight, or freeze and dramatically affect our physical health, relationships with others and our life choices, causing us to reach out to unhealthy things such as drugs or alcohol for stress relief.
When these feelings of uncontrol come up, it is often helpful to focus on things we can control in our own self-care. Basic things such as sleep, exercise, water consumption, healthy eating, connection, and mental breaks are typically in our control. When we focus on these basic needs in ourselves, and our family members, we can possibly lower our stress levels and feel better prepared to deal with the things that are not in our control.
Sleep
Sleep is a big one because many of us have a hard time sleeping when we feel stressed or anxious. Here are a few reminders:
First, try to stick to a regular sleep schedule. Giving your body this routine helps you feel a sense of normalcy. Most adults need 7-9 hours of sleep to feel rested. Second, avoid screens (especially stressful news feeds), caffeine, sugar, or too many liquids a couple of hours before bed. Third, use healthy “sleep hygiene” such as a dark room, cool temperature, and a calming sound machine. Finally, a bedtime routine such as taking a warm bath, reading a book, and drinking warm caffeine-free tea helps signal your body it’s time to rest. Sleep is very important for our overall mental and physical health.
Eat
Many of us might be eating more when we feel stressed, but making healthy food choices such as fruits and vegetables, plays an important role in our physical and mental health. Take time to care for yourself in the food you choose to consume. Having a regular eating schedule also helps give a sense of normalcy and control to our days. Set a meal schedule that works for you and your family, and then try to stick to it.
Exercise
Many of us have been taking more walks lately, but as the temperatures increase, this may be more difficult. Whether you can go earlier or later in the day, or find exercises to do at home such as yoga, stretching or fitness classes, continue to make exercise a priority. Movement is important for our bodies and our emotions. Consult with your doctor and see what exercise is best for you!
Recreation
Finding ways to take a break from the news or stressful life situations is important. Whether it’s a hobby, a project, a good book, a family game night, or a funny movie, giving your mind time to disengage from stress and anxiety is necessary. If you or your family member find yourself struggling to take a mental break and are always feeling anxious, consider reaching out to mental healthcare provider such as a counselor or therapist, or talk to your doctor.
These reminders are basic but so important during times of stress. This week, remember to take time for self-care.
Mary Kathryn is a Licensed Professional Counselor with a private practice in Weatherford. She can be reached through her website at
