When I joined the local Lions Club some sevenish years ago, part of my motive was to open a gateway for me to better serve the community.
Aside from our annual rodeo concession duties — mark your calendars for June 7-11! — the club has been working on more opportunities to serve, and this past week, provided me exactly that with the Center of Hope.
I won’t lie ... a few nights of rough sleep did not make me eager to wake up a little early to prep the burgers at Shep’s we would be serving, but I did so and man, am I glad I did.
The second half of our duties included taking orders and distributing food to some of the families that came in to the nonprofit. I put on my best waitress smile, and set about greeting and chatting with individuals..
“Let me ask you something ... it’s supposed to get easier, right?” a father of three asked me.
His question was related to parenthood, but inevitably could have been a metaphor for life.
I confessed to him that I had been spared the younger years with my super great teenage stepchildren, those “terrible twos and threes” that everyone talks about.
“But from everything I’ve learned and been told, there’s no manual for raising children,” I told him. “You just do the best you can, although you won’t ever really know how well you did until they get older. Just keep your head up.”
He smiled and thanked me for the encouragement, then brilliantly rattled off a poem that he had composed.
They say that life is what you make it. While there’s definitely some truth to that, sometimes the only difference between a server and the one being served is a lucky break in life.
It may take me a couple of days to catch up on the work I missed in those three hours, but those conversations and those people will take much longer to forget. I don’t know their back stories, or what brought them to the doors of Center of Hope. And frankly, it doesn’t matter. People are people, and should never be treated any different. We all need a little help sometimes.
My challenge to you would be to find a day and just take a couple of hours away to go volunteer at a nonprofit. It can be a one-time deal, or a regular occurance. There are many out there and they’re always looking for volunteers.
I’m so grateful to the Center of Hope for having us, and to the Noon Lions for providing me an opportunity to give back. For those served this week, I can only hope that I was able to give them at least a fraction of what they gave to me.
Sally Sexton is the managing editor of the Weatherford Democrat. Contact her at ssexton@weatherforddemocrat.com.
