Hello Millsapians,
Spring forward tonight as we change to Daylight Savings time.
Check out the Millsap Alumni Facebook page for some basketball nostalgia from the 60s and 70s as Keith Stretcher brings back the good old days!
Roadhouse Steakhouse is coming to Weatherford, or so they say. Rumor has it located near Kohl’s. We will see.
March 9 — 7 p.m. The Heritage Society will meet at the log cabins.
March 19-21 — There will be a community-wide garage sale. Everyone is encouraged to participate and to shop.
March 28 — Parker County Clean-up day.
April 11 — the first annual Community Pancake/sausage breakfast and Easter egg hunt. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 to 10:00. The hunt will begin at 10:30. Mark your calendar for a great day in the neighborhood!
April 16 — 10 a.m. Millsap Community Center board meeting.
April 16 — TBA. Candidates seeking a position on the Millsap school board will address the public in community presentation at the Millsap Community Center. Everyone is invited to attend.
The ladies of the Millsap Garden Club (growing friendships) met Wednesday for a spectacular March meeting. The speaker, Gaylon Davis, told about his 40-year career with the railroad, explaining the various jobs of the fireman, conductor and engineer. He also talked about the evolution of the railroad system into what it is today.
Your Millsap City Council meets the last Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. This is a good time to stay updated regarding our community needs and happenings.
INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE: There is FREE tax assistance at both the Weatherford and Mineral Wells libraries through April 15. Call your library to make an appointment.
May many kindnesses come your way this week.
THOUGHT: A.S.A.P. (Always Say A Prayer)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.