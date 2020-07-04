Hello Millsap,
Many folks are choosing to “stay-at-home” with COVID numbers going up so a nice take out meal from time to time is a good option. Pulido’s Mexican Restaurant in Mineral Wells is doing take outs on Tuesdays.
July 5 (tomorrow) a very special lady is having a birthday. Give JuanEtta Gilbert a happy birthday phone call. She is a wonderful part of our community and those who know her are truly blessed. Happy birthday JuanEtta!
Tax assistance is available at both the Weatherford and Mineral Wells libraries. Call the library to make an appointment. The federal filing extension ends July 15.
After the recent grass fire at FM113 and I-20, we are advised to be cautious. The scorching temperatures this past week help make things even more susceptible to fires. By the way, our fire department used a drone to map the fire. Progress is all around us.
As we deal with the inconvenience of a mask that fogs up glasses or disrupts a routine, East Africa has been dealing with massive swarms of locust destroying crops since January. Africa has requested international help with this devastating infestation. The locust have moved into Iran as well. This makes a mask seem meek and small in comparison.
Be wise and be careful this week.
THOUGHT: When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around. (Willie Nelson)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.