The last two weeks have been interesting here at the Weatherford Democrat, to say the least.
Information has been pouring in (and out) at a rapid pace as the entire news industry works to keep up with the latest on the spread of COVID-19.
As an “essential” business in this community, we have taken our role very seriously in gathering information across the state, nation and world and finding ways to convey how it impacts us here in Parker County.
As is the nature of a pandemic, some of the news has been grim.
Funeral homes are having to limit the number of family members that want to attend services due to crowd restrictions.
Low income families and the homeless population are struggling as work hours are reduced or cut and the anxiety of having to pay bills and rent mounts.
Nursing home residents are being isolated from their families or loved ones, and are unable to even convene at their facility as part of a group.
Grocery stores are having to increase staff while decreasing business hours just to keep up with the demand of toilet paper, bottled water and essential goods.
Students are having to adapt to distance learning because they are unable to reconvene for a normal school day.
It’s the reality that we’re living in as we try our best to adjust and navigate through this time.
But along the way, we’ve also heard stories of people stepping up.
Restaurants donated the last of their goods to seniors or vacuum-sealed meals to those battling cancer.
Two businesses recently combined to contribute 60 safety masks to be distributed to first responders.
An online auction was set up for kids in 4H and FFA to post their animals for sale and get a profit, as their hopes of a sale at any of the major stock shows were cancelled because of the coronavirus.
School boards are taking measures to make sure staff will still be compensated while unable to work as normal.
It is our fundamental job to report the news, but we want our coverage to accurately reflect that of the community — both the good and the bad.
If you have a story of an individual, business or organization stepping up at this time, let us hear about it. Got photos and video of ways you or your family is conducting “school” at home or developing new habits? Share them with us. Have a favorite show that you’ve discovered on Netflix? Let us know: email editor@weatherforddemocrat.com.
Remember, we’re all in this together, so be kind to your neighbor, check in with loved ones, take advantage of the down time and make sure to wash your hands.

