Composting is a fantastic way to get rid of your waste without throwing it away to go into a dump.
“It’s an easy way to cultivate a healthy landscape and reduce organic waste. Plus, composting is so easy a kid can do it,” said Skip Richter, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horticulture agent and host of Garden Success, KAMU FM/HD-1 in Brazos County.
With more people spending a lot of time at home recently due to COVID-19, there have been more and more families or individuals starting their own gardens at home. Composting goes along great with gardening because you are able to use the nutrient-rich mix as one of your soils.
To begin composting there are several things that need to be taken into consideration. It is good practice to have a 3x3x3 area for your composting to go into. As long as there are 3 feet at the bottom, you will have a good base for your composting bin and researchers tell us not to go over 5 feet tall. You will want anywhere from three to five layers in the bin. Watching the temperature is a very important part of creating and maintaining a composting bin. Temperature is key for composting. Maintaining a temperature of around 135-165 degrees is ideal for a compost bin.
For a good compost, the bin or area needs to be a 30:1 ratio of carbon to nitrogen. For your carbon materials it is good to use things such as dead or dried out leaves. You can also use products such as cardboard or even your leftover newspapers that you have laying around. As far as your nitrogen materials you want to have “newer waste.” This is where you can use your leftover kitchen scraps; you can even have your kids go into the yard and pick some leaves off the tree or, after mowing, use the bunches of left over grass for your nitrogen component.
With all of this information I hope you go out and start your own composting journey. For more information on composting you can go the AgriLife Today website and find more articles over composting.
Ashley Cox is an intern with the Parker County Texas A&M AgriLife extension agency.
