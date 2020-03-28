Welcome to my two-column series on the difference between “a nice guy” and a good man. It is a very important distinction that many men and women do not understand or appreciate. Perhaps, if you are one them, you will find value in what I am sharing with you and apply it. If you are not and know one, I invite you to pass this information along.
Last time, I addressed characteristics one through seven. Today, I will address characteristics eight through 18.
8. A nice guy has vague or porous boundaries, accepting poor treatment to avoid falling out of the graces of another or losing a relationship. A good man has very specific, clear, steadfast boundaries, because he is unwilling to trade being treated well for the continuation of a relationship. He also does not want to be in a relationship with someone whose self-regard is too low to have and maintain healthy boundaries of her own.
9. To a nice guy, integrity is how he behaves. To a good man, it is who he is.
10. A nice guy is likelier to talk a lot, without saying much. A good man is likelier to talk less and say more.
11. A nice guy enjoys an embrace because it feels so good to be held ... or it feels so good to hold. A good man enjoys an embrace because it feels so good to connect.
12. A nice guy indulges in lots of foreplay to please his woman. Sex is simply/mostly about sex. A good man considers all he and his woman do together — including good conversation, working in the yard or playfully helping each other make dinner — part of foreplay and part of a deep, beautiful connection called “making love.” Because of this, a good man has a much more expansive, meaningful definition of “intimacy” — and it doesn’t always mean sex is involved.
13. A nice guy gets a long kiss and thinks “sex later.” A good man gets a long kiss and thinks “I adore this woman.”
14. A nice guy placates, pacifies and gives in, afraid he will lose his woman’s favor. Fear almost always trumps principle. He doesn’t realize that a man who panders to a woman’s every whim and want might calm her and win her favor in the moment, but almost always destroys her respect for him eventually. And a woman’s love will not endure if she loses respect for her man. A good man’s core principles are who he is and his dedication to them always trumps fear. Therefore, he does not allow fear or insecurity to govern his decisions, preferences or behaviors toward his woman in any way. She can howl like a great storm, yet he will remain calm and steadfast in his principles.
15. A nice guy’s popularity is more important than his self-respect. A good man would rather be alone than spend away his self-respect on something as flimsy and transient as popularity.
16. To a nice guy, good sex is the soil out of which grows and from which is nourished the relationship. For a good man, emotional, intellectual and spiritual connection is the soil out of which grows and from which is nourished awesome sex.
17. A nice guy feels lucky to have her. A good man considers them blessed to have each other.
18. A nice guy wants to disrupt unfaithfulness, grasp tightly onto his unfaithful partner and hurt the other guy. His neediness and bruised, fragile ego rule him. He handles the entire matter clumsily and brutishly. A good man will tell his woman he loves her dearly, nevertheless, he will not tolerate unfaithfulness. He will be honest about the hurt he feels, but he will respect her right to make a choice (and live with its consequences). He will not plead or beg. He respects himself too much to chase cheap goods with expensive effort.
A good man’s vengeance is doing absolutely nothing beyond revealing his knowledge and putting her out of his bed and life. He knows that quiet, unrevealing inaction can be death to an affair by burglary. His tacit “permission” often steals away the allure and thrill of the forbidden by the ease and frequency of the access the lovers suddenly have to each other. And his perplexing, stoic, confident calm can steal away the mystery of what his ex so badly desired, replacing it with the puzzle of why her ex so easily and willingly surrendered.
There you have it, the difference between being “a nice guy” and a good man. I encourage you – if you are just a nice guy, resolve and strive to be a good man. Your life will be so much richer for it. If you are with a nice guy, recognize what you should really look for in a partner and encourage him to pursue something more substantive and deeper in who he is . . . or find yourself a good man. You’ll be very glad you did.
Dr. James Henri Cook has been a university educator, political and humanitarian activist, life coach and motivational speaker for 30 years. He can be reached at thebetterangelsociety@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.