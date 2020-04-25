The Weatherford Democrat began operation in 1895 and you could look at it as being a good time or a bad time. Being an optimist, I choose the half full version and it seems to have worked out just fine.
From a historian’s point of view, it was not a good time to begin a newspaper in Weatherford. There were already three other newspaper in existence in a county that had an exaggerated 25,000 listed in the Ayer Newspaper Directory. There would be a number of newspapers that came and went in the next 125 years.
The world situation in the first half of the 20th century was not too promising either with the Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and an assortment of other military ventures. The Spanish Flu took its toll on the world populations during that time including a couple of hits in Weatherford and then there was the Depression. Not ideal publishing conditions. However, The Democrat just kept on ticking like the watch, while the opposition faded away. Local news and pictures have been fairly consistent over the years.
As we said last time, R. K. Phillips took over operation of the paper in 1916 and continued for about five years before heading west and purchasing the oil belt papers in Eastland. He would return to begin a long streak of ownership in 1925. The three interim owners lasted only a year each. Phillips, whose son Robert, would be at the Abilene Reporter News for a number of years, also introduced author Boyce House to the readers of north central Texas.
During these years, The Democrat was a traditional county voice. The pages featured activities in the communities and columns from the smaller towns in the area. These were popular and the writers with their unique styles lasted throughout the first half of the 20h century. Another feature, brought on by the second world war, was one column mug shots of the county service men and women. Usually only a few were run in each Thursday edition but on occasion several pages were filled with nothing but service pictures.
Phillips, who had the longest tenure as publisher, became postmaster and one of his employees, Carl Hartness, took control in 1942. The staff remained essentially the same. A longtime job printer at The Democrat, Hartness, sold to Theater owner Willard Sadler in 1947. Hartnett opened his own job printing business and it is still run by family. Sadler, who owned the Palace and Princess movies on the north side of the square, was also mayor. Sadler’s daughter, Gloria, launched her newspaper career at The Democrat while she took high school journalism.
Guy Graves and M. M. Mobley began a two-year ownership 1951 before moving farther east. Graves’ son Tommy worked as a writer for the paper while he was in high school journalism. This might be a foretaste of what would happen with high school students working for the publication.
I like to refer to the next ownership period as beginning the modern era. Not only were drastic changes made in the mechanical end but in the editorial end of the paper.
W. D. Hart and Sons replaced Graves and Mobley in 1953. Lyndol and Harold Hart had grown up in the newspaper owned by their father in Cooper, in northeast Texas, and they had plans for aa different type of operation.
The rest of the story will come in the next column.
Vandagriff is a retired managing editor of The Democrat and retired college history professor emeritus who still writes, teaches and speaks. Contact: jvan222@sbcglobal.net or 817-341-3719.
