Several years ago while vacationing on the Texas Gulf Coast, we toured the legendary King Ranch. At one point the bus stopped at a corral which was empty except for a solitary horse tied to a post in the shade of a mesquite tree. The guide explained that when a vaquero goes to the large pastures to gather cattle, he always takes two mounts — one for the morning and the other for the afternoon. Because the horses often have to wait for their rider, part of their training is to be left alone, tethered to a post for several hours each day until they learn patience. The stout timber to which the pony was tied is called “the patience post.” On that historic ranch, the ability to wait patiently is as much valued in a horse as its speed and cutting skill.
Like a good cow horse, life requires that we develop not only the courage to seize the moment, but also the ability to tolerate postponement — to be patient. My first “patience post” was in kindergarten. But my most difficult lesson in waiting came in college. I longed to be a pastor. But all that came my way were secular jobs, counseling at a boys’ camp, and a summer youth position. Later, I realized that I’d learned more about ministry in those “waiting” experiences than I ever would have pastoring. Ever since, I’ve tried to remember that what is will lead on to what is next.
The capacity to wait calmly, to quietly endure hardship, and to tolerate delay is a necessity in our “hurry-up and wait” world — and especially now during this pandemic. We are anxious to restart the life we had before, to return to work, to be physically close to each other, to unmask, and most of all to escape from that nagging fear of the lurking virus.
Patience is active waiting that resists the temptation either to yield to despair or to attempt to force the issue. It’s hard to come by. George McDonald reminds us that “Perhaps, the better the gift we pray for, the more time is necessary for its arrival. To give us the spiritual gift we desire, God may have to begin far back in our spirit…” If the significant adults in our childhood were patient, we learned the art of waiting by their example. If they weren’t, we learned impatience, anxiety, anger, and intolerance.
We only learn to be more patient, when like the cow horse, we are tied to “the patience post.” Patience is learned when we are in circumstances that tempt us to impatience. When we take control of our emotions in those situations and refuse to let our frustration boil over into angry words and actions, we’re learning patience. We won’t do it perfectly, but we can act ourselves to a new way of feeling.
Thankfully, patience is more than a learned, human behavior — it is a “fruit of the Spirit” (Galatians 5:22). That is, with God’s help, we can draw on his long suffering spirit as we struggle with our daily frustrations. And the Lord never loses patience with us. We tend to pray, “God give me patience…right now!” But the capacity for patience must be learned over and over again, throughout our lives. It is a fruit that must ripen!
Lord, this pandemic has tied us to “the patience post” and our wait may not be half over. Help us to practice patience so that we can ALL get through it TOGETHER. Amen.
John Paul Carter is a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
