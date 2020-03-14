Some consumers in areas of our country have found grocery stores with empty shelves as many people respond to coronavirus fears and have gone out in what some have described as a panic to stock up on supplies.
That is not a good idea, because panic-buying could lead to shortages of supplies for others if people overbuy items they otherwise really don’t need. To avoid scenarios like that, it is a good idea to always have on hand at least a three-day supply of nonperishable essentials such as canned foods, dry mixes and other staples that do not require refrigeration, cooking, water or special preparation, according to Ready.gov.
Additionally, you should have at least three days’ worth of water on hand, says the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The average person needs 1 gallon of water per day, depending on their age, physical activity and health. And don’t forget your pets. It is recommended that you should also have on hand dry or wet foods in cans or sealed containers or bags, in addition to enough water for each pet.
Ready.gov, which is run by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, advises consumers to choose food your family will eat and items that won’t make you thirsty, when planning your three-day emergency food supply. The site also offers an emergency supply list that you can download and take with you when shopping so that you will know what they recommend you purchase.
Some of the foods Ready.gov and FEMA suggest including:
• Milk in either shelf-stable or powdered form in case you lose power.
• Cans of soups, stews, vegetables, beans and other items that can be eaten hot or cold.
• Dried meats such as beef jerky and canned or vacuum-sealed pouches of tuna, chicken, potted meat or sausages.
• Snack foods such as whole-grain crackers and cereal, granola bars, dried fruit, applesauce, fruit cups, trail mix, nuts and peanut or other nut butters.
• Fresh fruit that has a longer shelf life, such as apples, oranges and pears.
• Protein or other bars.
• Dried fruit.
• Canned juices.
• Food for infants.
Also, it is important that you have a manual can opener as part of your emergency supply list, in case of a power outage.
If the emergency you are experiencing involves a power outage, remember to keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain the cold temperature, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service advises. The refrigerator will keep food safely cold for about four hours if it is unopened. A full freezer will hold the temperature for approximately 48 hours or at least 24 hours if it is half full and the door remains closed.
You should throw out refrigerated, perishable foods such as meat, poultry, fish, soft cheeses, milk, eggs and leftovers if they’ve been without power for more that four hours. That’s because perishable foods left out longer than two hours can rapidly grow bacteria that will leave the food unsafe to eat according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Kathy Smith is Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent.
