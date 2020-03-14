Hello Millsap and friends!
There is so much negativity in our world right now. With the coronavirus, political bickering, drops in the stock market and changes in the oil industry, one might turn off the alarm (which rings too early) and pull covers over the head to go back to sleep. Looking back at our history, we have dealt with so much worse; the Civil War and Pearl Harbor, Hitler and 9/11, the stock market crash of 1929 and the AIDS epidemic of the 1980’s. These too shall pass. We will learn and grow and be stronger. For now, the warmth and safety of our small community is a comfort to all. Let’s be grateful for each other.
Spring Break is here! This might be a great time to foster or adopt a dog as I read where 60 small dogs were taken from a home in our county and the shelter hardly has kennel space. This breaks my heart.
March 19-21: Community Garage Sale. The Garden Club will host a sale at the mayor’s house (in the French Quarters) and there should be others around town. Y’all come!
March 28: Parker County Clean-up day.
Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of David Erwin in his loss.
Celebrate each other!
